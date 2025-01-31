TRURO, NS, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The impact of traumatic events on our mental health can be both immediate and long-lasting, and are different for everyone. For individuals, families and communities navigating grief, loss, and mental health challenges, community-based supports are essential for supporting mental well-being and building resilience.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an additional $2 million in federal funding for the Government of Nova Scotia and for Maggie's Place: A Resource Centre for Families Association, to strengthen community mental health supports.

The Honourable Brian Comer, Nova Scotia Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, also announced provincial funding of $1.5 million for the Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association to support the continued delivery of grief and emotional wellness services, strengthening community partnerships and building capacity.

Maggie's Place has long supported the health and well-being of children and families in the Cumberland and Colchester Counties. Since receiving federal funding tied to the Mass Casualty Commission recommendations last year, it has delivered twenty-nine programs such as parent support groups and workshops, perinatal services, and playgroups for families, including in Hants County. These resources can help parents and caregivers manage daily challenges, promote wellbeing, cope with trauma, and build resilience for themselves and their children.

The federal funding provided to Nova Scotia supports mental health and wellness initiatives that complement the province's delivery of mental health care services.

This funding is in addition to the $18 million joint investment announced in April 2023 by the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia in response to the Mass Casualty Commission's final report. The Mass Casualty Commission, an independent public inquiry, examined the 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and made a series of recommendations to help make communities safer. This additional investment reflects a shared commitment between the Government of Canada, the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, and community organizations, to meet the evolving needs of the affected communities in meaningful and impactful ways.

Quotes

"After a traumatic event, community organizations become the heart of healing, offering connection, support and hope when individuals and families need it the most. That's why community-based organizations like Maggie's Place are essential - they provide support for community members to improve their mental well-being, cope with trauma and thrive, all while considering their unique needs and experiences."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"People experience grief in so many different ways, and it is important to ensure there are a range of options available to meet those unique needs. Local, community-based organizations know what people are going through because they've been through it, too. It's so important to support these organizations who are often in the best position to help people and families in their communities."

The Honourable Brian Comer

Nova Scotia Minister of Addictions and Mental Health

"Through our collaborative partnerships with service providers, community partners, and volunteers, we will continue to support affected families and communities, ensuring they have the resources they need to heal and thrive. This funding underscores the importance of community-based supports in addressing trauma and strengthening families. This funding will allow Family Resource Centres to continue their critical work in fostering healthier, more resilient communities."

Sarah MacMaster

Executive Director, Maggie's Place Family Resource Centre (Cumberland)

Quick Facts

In April 2024 , the Government of Canada announced funding for Maggie's Place in Nova Scotia to provide mental health and grief supports for families, as recommended by the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC).

, the Government of announced funding for Maggie's Place in to provide mental health and grief supports for families, as recommended by the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC). The MCC, established in 2020, examined the April 2020 mass casualty in Portapique, Nova Scotia , and made 130 recommendations, including those on mental health, community safety, and violence prevention.

mass casualty in , and made 130 recommendations, including those on mental health, community safety, and violence prevention. The federal and provincial governments are working together to address recommendation C.13, which calls for mental health and grief supports in Colchester , Cumberland , and Hants counties.

, , and Hants counties. As part of the federal Gender-based Violence Strategy, the Government of Canada has invested more than $800 million since 2017, with $44 million per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence): supporting victims, survivors, and their families; and promoting a responsive justice system.

has invested more than since 2017, with per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence): supporting victims, survivors, and their families; and promoting a responsive justice system. Canadians can access additional mental health and substance use supports at Canada.ca/mental-health

Associated Links

