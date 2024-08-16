PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Fraser River salmon have significant cultural, social and ecological importance to many First Nations and British Columbians; however, many are in serious, long-term decline and without our help, some runs may disappear entirely. The Government of Canada is working with First Nations to support Fraser River salmon, with the goal of restoring them to a sustainable level for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard announced the Government's intention to construct a new Pacific salmon hatchery in Prince George, British Columbia, to support conservation and rebuilding of Chinook and sockeye salmon. The proposed hatchery will be built through federal investments under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI) and operated by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in collaboration with Lheidli T'enneh First Nation and with support from Canfor Pulp Ltd. Construction is expected to begin this fall on federally administered land on the north bank of the Nechako River, near its confluence with the Fraser River.

The proposed conservation hatchery will fill a critical infrastructure gap in the upper Fraser River region, serving to boost survival of numerous at-risk salmon stocks, and helping to mitigate threats in the freshwater rearing environment. In addition to providing a platform for increased assessment and understanding of Upper Fraser salmon stocks that will better inform coordinated rebuilding efforts.

Collaboration is a foundational principle of PSSI, and working with Indigenous groups, industry and communities is an important element of hatchery modernization efforts. DFO collaborated with the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFFCA) and Indigenous governments and fisheries programs over several years to identify potential locations for hatcheries to help in the joint effort to rebuild vulnerable Upper Fraser salmon stocks of concern.

For Lheidli T'enneh, the hatchery project represents the opportunity to provide support for salmon stocks that have been in serious decline. With a focus on sustainability, the hatchery is envisioned to balance the appropriate level of intervention to both maintain salmon biodiversity and broader stewardship objectives through a Government-to-Government collaboration. Understanding the critical relationship between salmon and all Fraser River First Nations, Lheidli T'enneh recognizes the importance of this hatchery in salmon recovery and the interests of all user groups.

The planned facility is a core component of PSSI, which aims to stem the severe and ongoing decline of key Pacific salmon populations on Canada's west coast and restore them to a sustainable level for future generations. Under PSSI, DFO is embarking on a multi-year initiative to modernize DFO's hatcheries through a mix of investments in infrastructure, expertise, planning, science and partnerships. These investments will support a shift in enhancement programming towards science-informed approaches focused on targeted supports for at-risk Pacific salmon stocks.

Quotes

"Planning for this hatchery shows how Canada and First Nations are working together to conserve and restore vulnerable Pacific salmon populations, which are so important to all of us, and integral to Indigenous communities in British Columbia. With this new facility, DFO and Lheidli T'enneh First Nation are embarking on a partnership that will help address historic salmon declines and improve access to the fish that are the lifeblood of Indigenous peoples in the region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"As a Nation, fisheries are central to the work we do. We remain committed to maintaining biodiversity in our traditional territory while enhancing salmon populations throughout the region. With an eye towards our shared future, we are positioned to impart traditional knowledge and opportunities on Nation youth, while developing new skills and employment opportunities. From training and development opportunities to strong collaboration with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), we look forward to working to advance the development and operation of a Pacific salmon hatchery in Prince George, B.C."

Chief Dolleen Logan, on behalf of Lheidli T'enneh First Nation

Quick facts

DFO's Salmonid Enhancement Program (SEP) is an integrated hatchery, stewardship and habitat restoration program.

The program annually engages with over 10,000 volunteers, undertakes upwards of 50 restoration projects, supports 250 plus volunteer-led projects and 17 Community Economic Development Program (CEDP) and First Nations hatcheries, 80 smaller-scale community enhancement efforts (Public Involvement Program (PIP), and supplies school education and awareness programs.

SEP also restores habitat in rivers, streams and wetlands, and supports citizen and First Nation involvement in salmon enhancement and watershed stewardship.

Under PSSI, DFO has embarked on a multi-year initiative to modernize its hatcheries.

Modernization activities include building new hatcheries and infrastructure; making significant upgrades to existing hatcheries and infrastructure; investing in and using science to enhance hatchery practices; and improving the ways we plan, oversee, and assess our hatcheries.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Contacts: Gabriel Bourget, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]