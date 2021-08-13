GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories have reached an agreement on an extension to the Canada–Northwest Territories Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Through the agreement, the Government of Canada is providing over $10.3 million in funding over four years to the Northwest Territories to improve access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services. In addition, the Government of Canada is making a one-time investment of $2.59 million to support the Northwest Territories' workforce development.

Under the 2021–22 to 2024–25 Canada–Northwest Territories Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the Northwest Territories will invest in: improving access to post-secondary education programs and professional development for early childhood educators; distributing cultural education resources; ensuring health and safety in child care centres; offsetting the cost of equipment supporting quality play-based environments; and increasing the number of child care spaces.

This four-year agreement builds on the commitments made in the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework and ensures that funding continues to be available to support licensed early learning and child care programs and services for families in the Northwest Territories until March 2025.

Signing this agreement is an important first step in the territorial and federal governments coming together to negotiate a longer-term strategy for accessible, affordable and high-quality early learning and child care in the Northwest Territories. Both governments will work together to reach an agreement on the Canada-wide early learning and child care funding commitments that respond to the needs of Northwest Territories families.

Quotes

"Child care is not a luxury, it's a necessity. High-quality early learning experiences are essential to the intellectual, emotional and physical development of our children. Our government will continue to fight for families and children in the Northwest Territories, to ensure they have access to affordable, accessible, flexible and inclusive child care, because every child deserves the best possible start in life."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

"High-quality early learning and child care in the Northwest Territories is foundational to setting children up for success later in life. The extension of the existing Canada–Northwest Territories Early Learning and Child Care Agreement means that there will be support for early childhood educators to promote the social, emotional, physical and cognitive development of children in the Northwest Territories. In addition, we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with the Government of Canada on the development of a Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement that will further improve and increase the accessibility, affordability and quality of early learning and child care services in the Northwest Territories while acknowledging the unique challenges in the NWT."

– Minister of Education, Culture and Employment for the Northwest Territories, R.J. Simpson

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has invested over $9.3 million in early learning and child care in the Northwest Territories since 2017.

has invested over in early learning and child care in the since 2017. Through previous investments in early learning and child care, the Government of Canada helped to create over 40,000 more affordable child care spaces across the country prior to the pandemic, including 1,525 licensed child care spaces in the Northwest Territories .

helped to create over 40,000 more affordable child care spaces across the country prior to the pandemic, including 1,525 licensed child care spaces in the . Budgets 2016 and 2017 provided federal investments in early learning and child care totalling $7 .5 billion over 11 years to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country, including dedicated investment for Indigenous early learning and child care.

.5 billion over 11 years to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country, including dedicated investment for Indigenous early learning and child care. The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to increasing access to affordable, inclusive, culturally appropriate and high-quality child care, with consideration for families more in need.

Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework

