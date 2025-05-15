OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

President Sheinbaum congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed building on the strong trade relationship between the two countries, grounded in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, and the imperative to strengthen their respective economies against future shocks.

The leaders tasked their senior officials to immediately work to find opportunities to deepen bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]