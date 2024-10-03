Government of Canada Advances Small Modular Reactor Research and Development With $13.6-Million Investment

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada continues to move toward a low-carbon economy, many forms of clean energy are needed to power the growing demand for affordable and reliable electricity. These include nuclear energy, which is non-emitting, consistent and safe.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced funding of $13.6 million from National Resources Canada's Enabling Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Program for nine research projects to promote the safe, commercial development of SMRs to contribute to our low-carbon economy and help fight climate change. The projects are:

$935,542 to Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario , to study fuel dry storage and to conduct a techno-gap / life-cycle assessment to enable the effective deployment of SMRs.





$2,131,000 to Chemetics in Pickering, Ontario, to support the research and development of SMR fabrication. This project will enable Chemetics to develop, test and qualify new fabrication technologies for SMR components.





$2,750,000 to Prodigy Clean Energy Ltd in Montreal, Quebec, to support research and development to enable transportable nuclear power plants as part of the SMR supply chain.





$3,750,000 to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization in Toronto, Ontario, to enhance the compatibility of the NWMO's current Adaptive Phased Management program with the upcoming deployment of SMRs.





$261,535 to Calian Ltd. in Ottawa, Ontario, to provide a guidance document to SMR vendors and planned owners or operators in Canada that outlines the characterization of radiological elements in building materials for the construction of new SMR facilities.





$543,000 to the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries in Pickering, Ontario, to develop a National Ready4SMR program to identify procurement risks due to technological gaps in Canada's SMR projects and subsequently develop supply strategies for at-risk parts and components.





$126,475 to Kinectrics in Etobicoke, Ontario, to investigate the feasibility of disposing the isotope carbon-14 by recovering it from radioactive wastes and to engage with stakeholders to identify a route to divert waste streams from disposal.





$2,070,336 to North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council in Eel Ground, New Brunswick, to study and develop robust supply chains in Canada for SMR manufacturing while anchoring elements in New Brunswick with First Nations ownership.





$1,094,850 to Opportunities New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick, to provide a research and development life-cycle framework and roadmap for the manufacturing of cost-effective modularized SMR technology to enhance the development and deployment of SMRs within Canada.

As Canada advances toward a net-zero future, investments like these are key to reducing emissions, maximizing energy performance and industry competitiveness. These investments support workers and industry in building a more prosperous and sustainable future. With over 70,000 hard-working Canadians employed across its supply chain, Canada's nuclear industry is well positioned to leverage its science and technology innovation to become a leader in the development and deployment of small modular reactor technology.

"Developing next-generation nuclear technologies, like small modular reactors, will be essential as Canada faces growing energy demands and is called upon to export our clean technologies to partners around the world. Our nuclear sector is poised to be a leader in an emerging global SMR market that some estimate to be worth up to $150 billion a year by 2040."

Budget 2022 allocated $29.6 million to NRCan over four years for research and development to support the conditions and frameworks necessary for SMRs to displace fossil fuels and contribute to climate change mitigation.

to NRCan over four years for research and development to support the conditions and frameworks necessary for SMRs to displace fossil fuels and contribute to climate change mitigation. NRCan introduced the Enabling Small Modular Reactors Program in 2023 to support the development of supply chains for SMR manufacturing and fuel and to fund research on SMR waste management solutions to ensure that SMRs and the waste they generate can be safely managed, now and into the future.

The Enabling SMR Program has announced $3.5 million to date for projects being led by the Canadian Standards Association, the University of Alberta and the University of Regina .

