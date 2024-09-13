Government of Canada advances environmental education across Canada with $2.9 million investment

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Environmental education among Canada's younger generations fosters the ability of youth to understand and critically evaluate the complex interplay between human activities, ecological systems, and the changing climate.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has announced the awarding of $2.9 million to eight Canadian organizations for projects dedicated to environmental education and climate literacy. Environment and Climate Change Canada's support for these eight projects contributes to the Government of Canada's strategy to inform, engage, and mobilize Canadians for climate action.

Funded projects include the Centre for Global Education, which will develop the innovative Advanced Placement (AP) Nature and Earth Seminar program designed to redefine education by integrating knowledge from Indigenous communities with contemporary ecological concerns. Specifically designed to support historically marginalized young people, the program gives them the opportunity to become agents of change in their communities, fostering a generation of informed, committed, and proactive environmental stewards.

The Musée de la santé Armand-Frappier will be setting up an exhibition and a bilingual online educational program focusing on the impact of climate change on human health, and the importance of individual and collective climate action.

The Foundation for Environmental Stewardship will develop a net-zero solutions portal with video modules and educational kits for schools. This organization, which aims to support young people in getting climate action off the ground in Canada, will also implement a mentoring program for young people on net-zero solutions in rural communities across Canada, with support for the professional development of their educators.

Lakehead University will receive support for its Accelerating Climate Change Education (CCE) in Teacher Education project, which aims to support climate change education in pre-service and in-service teacher training across Canada through consultations, webinars, online courses, and resources.

Thanks to the support announced today, the partners behind these projects will positively impact the advancement of environmental education by supporting teacher training programs, improving access to environmental education resources, and conducting further research to find evidence-based solutions for environmental education in Canada.

Funded projects will aim to develop knowledge, tools, or skills for young Canadians, their families, and their educators, with a primary focus on preparing young people for the future and contributing to Canada's climate goals, such as becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

"In this back-to-school season, I am delighted to announce our support for these organizations and their environmental education projects that are working for future generations. People of all generations need to understand climate issues, if they are to make a difference. Likewise, they need to know what they can do, how they can do it, and how it will affect them and their community."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Environmental education is the ability to understand and take into account the links between human activities, ecological systems, and climate change. Environmental education involves understanding not only climate science and the environmental forces at work, but also sustainable practices and the ethical and social aspects of environmental challenges.

Promoting environmental education is one of Canada's international commitments, in line with section 12 of the Paris Agreement, the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, and the 2021 UNESCO Berlin Declaration.

Improving environmental education will give young Canadians the skills they need to understand and confront the three major threats of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

From May to July 2024 , Environment and Climate Change Canada invited young people across Canada to have their say on what a National Framework for Environmental Learning should look like, and the impact it should have. More than 350 passionate young people expressed their thoughts and feelings on the subject of environmental learning. A Report – What We Heard will be published in 2024, followed by the implementation of the National Environmental Learning Framework in 2025.

