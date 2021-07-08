OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Clean technology and innovation are essential components of the government's plan to boost sustainable economic growth while fighting climate change, including in our ocean sectors.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, launched the renewed Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP), with an investment of $10 million from Budget 2021 to extend the program for two more years. These additional funds will support Canada's fisheries and aquaculture industries in adopting clean technologies for fish and seafood farming while improving environmental performance and competitiveness.

Aquaculture, or raising aquatic animals or plants for food, is a valuable sector that supports increasing global food demand. Building on its previous success, this renewed program will support small and medium-sized businesses in adopting innovative, clean technologies in their operations. Previous projects included converting diesel, gas and hydro components to solar energy technologies, improvements to recirculating and semi-enclosed aquaculture systems and supporting Canada's first diesel-electric fishing vessel. The extended program will also provide funding to pilot test late-stage innovative technologies or process technologies in Canada's aquaculture sector.

As of today, interested parties can apply for funding through the DFO website at Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technologies Program.

These investments will ensure Canadian producers are well positioned to improve the sustainability and competitiveness of their operations. The adoption of clean technologies and solutions will also help them reduce environmental impacts, including reduced water consumption, decreased energy use and emissions, reduced demands for plastics, reduced waste and accidental catch of non-target fish species. This will in turn contribute to healthy and productive oceans, which are key to developing a prosperous blue economy.

"Canada's seafood sector generates over seven billion dollars each year and employs thousands of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Through initiatives like the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program, we're supporting small- and medium-sized businesses in the sector to implement clean technologies. Together, we're creating more jobs in our coastal and rural communities, and building a stronger, more sustainable Blue Economy in Canada."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The Government of Canada is creating a Blue Economy Strategy to keep our oceans healthy while sustainably growing the fisheries and aquaculture industries. The strategy will guide future investments and policies that will shape the future growth and innovation in aquaculture.





is creating a Blue Economy Strategy to keep our oceans healthy while sustainably growing the fisheries and aquaculture industries. The strategy will guide future investments and policies that will shape the future growth and innovation in aquaculture. FACTAP provides funding for up to 75% of eligible project costs, (up to a maximum of $1 million per year). All project proposals submitted for consideration must also include a minimum of 10% cash financial commitment by the applicant.





per year). All project proposals submitted for consideration must also include a minimum of 10% cash financial commitment by the applicant. With an initial investment of $20 million , FACTAP supported 119 projects from 2017-2021. Program recipients reported reductions in energy use, emissions, waste and water use, as well as improvements in productivity and competitiveness.





, FACTAP supported 119 projects from 2017-2021. Program recipients reported reductions in energy use, emissions, waste and water use, as well as improvements in productivity and competitiveness. Expanding the program to support late-stage innovations will help bring more clean technologies to market.

