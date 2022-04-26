Government invests in new Quebec production facility to transform organic waste into feed

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing food waste in Canada can help save consumers money, improve food security, support efficiency in the agriculture and food sector, and significantly cut our pollution. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative businesses that support a greener economy and help keep the agriculture sector competitive. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced up to $6 million to help Entosystem Inc. build a new fully operational facility in Drummondville, Quebec that will increase production of sustainable, insect-based products to feed animals.

Entosystem has developed an innovative process that minimizes each stage of the production lifecycle enabling faster conversion to a final product while maintaining the high nutrition and protein levels in the black soldier fly. The black soldier flies feed on organic waste, resulting in a high-quality, protein-rich product to feed animals. The project will play an important role in contributing to a more sustainable food system and build the company's reputation as a leader in the field of using insects as a reliable food source.

By taking action with investments in production facilities such as Entosystem, the Government of Canada is helping players along the food supply chain to commercialize and adopt new ways to eliminate, reduce, or repurpose food waste.

At its new facility, Entosystem expects to transform 250 tonnes of organic waste daily by 2024 (compared to its current rate of 6 tonnes/day) and create close to 70 new full-time positions. Ultimately, this investment will enable the company to reduce food waste, use of landfills and GHG emissions through the diversion of organic waste.

Every year, over half of Canada's food supply is wasted, and nearly $50 billion of that wasted food is avoidable. By encouraging more solutions to food waste in Canada, we can strengthen our food systems and support Canada's transition to a greener economy.

Quotes

"The use of insects to speed up the process of composting food waste is a promising solution for the environment. By recovering products intended for landfill, Entosystem creates value-added products, generates a zero-waste circular economy and contributes to the achievement of our climate targets. The Government of Canada's investment in the company's new facilities will allow it to increase its production of alternative proteins for animal feed and fertilizers, which are essential inputs for the agricultural industry."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud to be at the forefront of the development of this promising sector for Quebec's environment, economy and food self-sufficiency. Already established in the Eastern Townships, this expansion in Drummondville could not have been possible without the exceptional support of our partners, namely Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Farm Credit Canada, Export Development Canada, the Ministère des Pêcheries, de l'Agriculture et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Investissement Québec, Financière agricole du Québec, RECYC-Québec, Drummondville and Desjardins."

- Cédric Provost, President and co-founder, Entosystem

Quick Facts

Entosystem Inc. is an early-stage development company that has been working since 2016 to grow and harvest insects as a food source for animals, including pets and livestock. They believe insects can play a key role and that black soldier flies, with their high levels of nutrition, can reduce food waste and food shortages.

The AgriInnovate Program provides repayable contributions for projects that aim to accelerate the commercialization, adoption and/or demonstration of innovative products, technologies, processes or services that increase agri-sector competitiveness and sustainability.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion , five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

