CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Young Canadians deserve to feel safe – both in their communities and online. While youth typically have positive experience on the internet, cyberbullying remains a harsh reality. Some three in ten young people report that they have been cyberbullied, with girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ youth disproportionately affected. The impact cyberbullying can be significant and far reaching, which is why the Government of Canada is taking important steps to keep young Canadians safe online.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today announced new federal support to fight cyberbullying and keep young people in Prince Edward Island safe online. Through the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF), Public Safety Canada is investing $634,900 of federal funding over five years in the Cyberbullying Trauma-Informed Intervention Project.

This funding will help Community Legal Information PEI deliver cyberbullying education, training and interventions, in collaboration with community partners and the Government of PEI. The project will be delivered in junior high schools and community centres across the Island. It will focus on vulnerable and underserved groups including Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth and youth with intellectual disabilities.

Supporting evidence-based initiatives to stop crime before it starts, the Crime Prevention Action Fund is a central part of the National Crime Prevention Strategy. It funds programs that engage young people who may be at risk of falling into criminal behaviour, and helps set them up for success in life.

Quotes

"The impact of cyberbullying goes far beyond the online world. That's why we're supporting projects that take direct aim at it, and keep young Canadians safe online. These projects both address the scourge of cyberbullying, and also build a society that is more accepting and inclusive for all."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Technology is generally used to connect with others in a positive way. However, too many Islanders are subjected to the negative impacts of social media. This project will help to prevent incidents of cyberbullying and cyberviolence impacting the mental health and wellbeing of youth across PEI."

- Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Community Legal Information and our community partners are getting increased inquiries about cyberviolence. We want to create a community of support to respond to cyberviolence. Young people need tools to understand their responsibilities when interacting online and how to stay safe. Educators and caregivers need trauma-informed protocols when there is a disclosure of cyberviolence."

- Ellen Mullaly, Executive Director, Community Legal Information PEI

Quick Facts

The expansion of the Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) supported by Budget 2018 and led by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE), provided Public Safety Canada (PS) with $4 million over 5 years, beginning in 2018-2019, and $1 million per year ongoing to implement direct intervention, research and awareness activities aimed at preventing and addressing bullying and cyberbullying behaviours amongst children and youth.





supported by Budget 2018 and led by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE), provided Public Safety Canada (PS) with over 5 years, beginning in 2018-2019, and per year ongoing to implement direct intervention, research and awareness activities aimed at preventing and addressing bullying and cyberbullying behaviours amongst children and youth. The CPAF supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and respond to priority crime issues.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Contacts: Alexander Cohen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]