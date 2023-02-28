HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - A central element of the Government of Canada's plan to prevent crime and violence is helping young people make good choices and set themselves up for success in life. This includes major investments in prevention programs through initiatives like the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF).

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced new federal support in Halifax for 902 ManUp's Black Empowerment Initiative. With up to $5.79 million in funding from the CPAF over the next five years, this project will help Black youth across Nova Scotia make healthy choices.

Based in Halifax, the Black Empowerment Initiative offers safe spaces and support that assist Black youth in strengthening relationships, getting access to education and breaking down barriers to employment. Its goal is to help Black youth thrive through projects that foster community collaboration, understanding and growth.

The Crime Prevention Action Fund is an important part of the National Crime Prevention Strategy. It supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives that both help young people locally and share knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime nationally. Ultimately, its goal is to help young Canadians avoid criminal behaviour and set themselves on the right path in life.

Quotes

"The best way to address crime is to stop it before it starts. Investments in grassroots organizations like 902 ManUp are essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth to get involved in crime – and empowering them to make better choices. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in the years to come."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The Black Empowerment Initiative uses grassroots community engagement to develop its strategies and approaches to ensure that we remain sensitive to the [Black] community context. This collaboration and the unique nature and depth of the engagement will lead to a long term sustainable relationship supporting successful outcomes."

- Marcus James, President, 902ManUp

Quick Facts

The Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and respond to priority crime issues.







The NCPS supports the implementation and evaluation of local, targeted crime prevention initiatives with the objective of developing and sharing knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime among priority populations.

