USW and CLC Hold Press Conference in Hawkesbury to Address Layoffs at Ivaco

HAWKESBURY, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) and United Steelworkers (USW) demand immediate government action as U.S. tariffs hammer Canadian steel and aluminum jobs.

Ivaco, a major Eastern Ontario employer, has slashed over 150 jobs in just two weeks—some permanently.

Workers and communities can no longer afford government inaction.

Event Details:

WHO:

Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President

CLC Executive Vice-President Jocelyn Bernier, President, USW Local 8794

President, USW Local 8794 Richard Leblanc, USW Area Co-ordinator

USW Area Co-ordinator Bea Bruske , CLC President

WHAT: Support workers being hit with layoffs due to tariffs

WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, 2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: USW Hawkesbury Union Hall, 212–250 Main St. E., Hawkesbury, ON

*Note that there will not be an audio box.*

Interviews with all the speakers will be available on-site.

Quotes

"There's a growing sense of uncertainty for those workers, and it's hard to plan for the future when there's constant hostility. If Ivaco goes under, the entire community will face devastation. We need stability and immediate government actions, not just for the workers, but for the entire town to thrive."

—Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

"The company has pointed to tariffs and a lack of orders as the reason behind these job losses and disruptions, but the real issue is the unpredictability of the situation. This uncertainty is weighing heavily on workers, and it's not just them who are affected. The future of this facility has a ripple effect on the entire local economy."

—Éric Fournier, president of USW Local 7940, which represents 225 workers in Ivaco's Rolling Mills, including the 120 workers affected by the temporary layoffs.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426