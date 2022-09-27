TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Gotodoctor.ca, a digital health solution and its in-person primary care Enhanced Care Clinics , are proud to announce the roll out of Infoway's PrescribeIT®, a national e-prescribing service, to 11 clinic locations and one senior living facility servicing approximately 200,000 patient visits a year.

The implementation of PrescribeIT® will help Gotodoctor.ca further its mission to employ innovative solutions to improve patent safety while increasing operational efficiency. PrescribeIT® will enable its physicians and pharmacy partners to better provide comprehensive in-person and virtual care to their patients.

"Our technology strategy has always been integrating with existing and useful solutions to allow our physicians and medical team to deliver comprehensive patient service across large geographic areas," says Tommy Cheung, CEO of Gotodoctor.ca. "PrescribeIT® is a natural fit for our organization and our patient care focus."

"PrescribeIT® helps modernize the prescribing process and improves virtual care," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "We're pleased to be working with Gotodoctor.ca to help their physician and pharmacy partners better collaborate directly through their electronic medical records (EMRs) and pharmacy management systems. This enables safer care and better health outcomes."

Gotodoctor.ca's physician and pharmacy partners also recognize the benefits of implementing e-prescribing. "Our physician team has been using the EMR for over a decade. PrescribeIT® is a valuable addition to the range of technology solutions for our patients and physicians," says Dr. Pravesh Jugnundan, Lead Physician Advisor, Enhanced Care Clinic.

Fellow clinician, Eric Tangzhou, Pharmacy Manager, Enhanced Care Pharmacy Thornhill concurs: "PrescribeIT® will further expand our collaboration with our physician and medical team, while increasing efficiency for our pharmacy workflow."

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca .

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca .

About Gotodoctor.ca and Enhanced Care Clinic

Gotodoctor.ca is a leading healthcare solutions company that operates in health facilities, senior living centers, and pharmacies across Canada. Its virtual clinics in pharmacies enhance the patient experience by creating an integrated and scalable care model, to improve accessibility and patient outcomes. Gotodoctor.ca is supported by the renowned primary care clinic, Enhanced Care Clinic, which has also been the exclusive Preferred Provider of Physician and Medical Clinic Services for McKesson Retail Banner Group (over 2000 IDA, Guardian, Remedy'sRx and other independent pharmacies) since 2017. Gotodoctor.ca is a preferred provider for McKesson Retail Banner Group, Rexall and Manitoba Blue Cross members.

