GORDON RAMSAY BURGER TO OPEN AT THE NEWLY-STYLED GREAT CANADIAN CASINO VANCOUVER ON DECEMBER 4

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment ("Great Canadian"), Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, is thrilled to announce that Canada's inaugural Gordon Ramsay Burger will officially open its doors to the public on Monday, December 4 at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, which is rebranding from Hard Rock Casino Vancouver effective December 2023.

Chef Gordon Ramsay / photo credit Galdones Photography (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment)

Gordon Ramsay Burger is Chef Ramsay's signature burger concept brought to life, flawlessly marrying culinary excellence with the nostalgia of traditional comfort food. Guests will enjoy a delectable array of gourmet burgers, house-crafted sauces, hand-spun shakes, and irresistible sides, delighting burger enthusiasts and fans of the Michelin-starred chef, author, and television personality.

The collaboration between Chef Ramsay and Great Canadian Entertainment will also bring the highly anticipated Gordon Ramsay Steak, known for its refined ambiance and impeccable service, to River Rock Casino Resort in 2024.

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver will be open seven days a week, 11 AM – 11 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 11AM – midnight Friday & Saturday. For more information and updates on the upcoming openings, please visit greatcanadianvancouver.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , or Instagram .

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the U.S. and Canada restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. and Canada. The company currently has 27 restaurants across Las Vegas, New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, Orlando, North Carolina, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, Kansas City, Miami, Oklahoma City, and now Vancouver, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Ramsay's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 52 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Great Canadian Entertainment has solidified its reputation by forging strategic partnerships that enhance the overall guest experience. In collaboration with Live Nation, the company brings premier entertainment programming to its live entertainment venues coast to coast. The company's ground-breaking alliance with the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is set to deliver elevated culinary experiences starting in the winter of 2023 when it will introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger, followed by Gordon Ramsay Steak to British Columbia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

