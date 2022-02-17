GoodLife teams up with George Foreman III to bring Craft Boxing to Canada

"When we met George Foreman III, we knew right away that he would be an amazing asset to our team and that Craft Boxing would be an incredible fit for GoodLife. George's depth of experience with boxing, his dedication and entrepreneurial approach, and the company's larger purpose to change lives by delivering a real, authentic boxing experience made it an easy decision. Craft Boxing complements our other group fitness and team training classes and delivers an incredible workout for the body and the mind," said David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans, founder and CEO of GoodLife Fitness.

As the son of legendary heavyweight boxer George Foreman, George Foreman III spent his childhood absorbing the art of boxing and the science of boxing training. After working in business, he started training in his mid-20s to get into better shape, but soon developed an appetite to box professionally. When that time came, George Foreman Senior stepped up to guide him in his training, and Foreman III went on to fight in the professional circuit in 2009, finishing with a perfect 16-0 record.

Soon, George Foreman III switched to training others and developed a passion for what authentic and safe boxing can do to promote physical and mental health. He started Craft Boxing with a mission to keep the traditional, authentic experience of boxing alive and, as a result, created a community of boxers – seasoned pros and beginners alike – who use boxing as an outlet for mental health support, fitness and personal development. The company aims to help others become better versions of themselves under pressure, providing the tools, community and encouragement to get them there. Craft Boxing is hyper-focused on the details and authentic elements of boxing, from the space and equipment they use to the programs and the techniques they teach. At its core, Craft Boxing is the result of a collective love affair with boxing – the art, intensity, history, culture and people.

"Every punch combination we teach in our classes comes from a real boxing match. The ring feels like a professional boxing ring. The bags are stitched leather like the ones boxers used in the old days. We believe boxing helps build character and confidence to do the hard things in life," said George Foreman III. "When you come to a Craft Boxing session, you get technique and conditioning, but it's more than that - it's a transformation to a stronger, more confident version of yourself. It makes you walk taller and feel more accomplished."

GoodLife will open its first Craft Boxing studio at the 58,000-square-foot newly built Winnipeg Refinery club in the first half of 2022. The 2,800-square-foot Craft Boxing studio, which can hold up to 60 people, will feature all of the bags expected of a traditional boxing gym, a boxing ring, and functional training equipment, equipping the trainers to deliver high-energy group classes, small-group sessions, and personal training.

George Foreman III and the Craft Boxing team will be in Winnipeg in early 2022 to train coaches for the Winnipeg Refinery GoodLife location. After passing their audition, the trainers will study remotely for six weeks, then work with George in person for the entire week leading up to the official club opening.

"The training to be a Craft Boxing coach is challenging and incredibly thorough, emphasizing the importance of authentic details and moves. Craft Boxing-certified coaches are trained to deliver a challenging, engaging workout while coaching proper boxing form and skills. The result is that you feel stronger and more self confident, ready to take on all aspects of life. And we have fun doing it." Foreman III said.

GoodLife intends to open Craft Boxing studios at other clubs across Canada in 2022-23.

About GoodLife Fitness

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. With almost 10,000 employees, more than 1.1 million members, and 400+ Clubs, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of 1 in 35 Canadians every day. The GoodLife group of clubs includes GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, ÉconoFitness, and Oxygen Yoga & Fitness. www.goodlifefitness.com

About Craft Boxing Co.

Craft Boxing is the first of its kind - an omnichannel boxing content & merchandise company. Craft Boxing helps individuals learn to box digitally or in person at their global partner facilities. Craft Boxing uses its virtual and in-person boxing community to provide a safe space to use boxing fitness as a way to build confidence, courage, and self-discipline. Craft Boxing aims to help people understand who they are now so they can become the person they deserve to be. Through traditional values and disciplines of boxing, individuals are able to become better versions of themselves. www.craftboxing.com

SOURCE GoodLife Fitness

