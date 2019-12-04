GoodLife Launches New Corporate Giving and Volunteer Program

Additionally, employees can earn "volunteer rewards" that go towards their $200 donation total. For every hour an Associate gives back to a charitable organization, their GoodLife Gives account will be loaded with $5 that can be donated back to any cause of their choice.

In the spirit of the Giving Season, GoodLife has loaded each Associate's account with $25 to donate to any cause of their choosing on the platform within the first six weeks.

"I love seeing the positive vibes and amazing energy our Associates bring when they are volunteering," said GoodLife Founder and CEO David Patchell-Evans. "They care deeply and know their efforts can make a difference. GoodLife Gives is empowering our team to continue to contribute to causes that are personally meaningful, whether that be by donating time or donating dollars, with the additional support of the company behind them. I am looking forward to watching their goodwill roll out in their communities across our country."

To bring this program to its Associates across the country, GoodLife has collaborated with Benevity, a Canadian company and global leader in online workplace giving solutions.

GoodLife Gives is only one aspect of the company's expanding Corporate Responsibility Program. This Program has been developed to build on decades giving back and will help GoodLife make an even greater difference in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast.

"Not only is giving back the right thing to do, it goes hand-in-hand with the Core Values that drive our business," said COO Jane Riddell.

"Of all the things I've done in my life, the thing that has meant the most to me is giving back to causes that I am passionate about. My hope is that our Associates feel empowered to become agents of change in the communities in which they live and work, and that they take the opportunity to give back to the causes that matter most to them."

Over GoodLife's 40 years in business, caring and giving back have been at the core of the company's purpose. GoodLife has contributed over $40 million to charitable causes and programs aimed at increasing access to physical activity and helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives. This includes giving free gym access to over 40,000 youth each summer through our Teen Fitness program, contributing expertise and equipment to northern communities through Support the North, supporting autism research and treatments, investing in cardiac health and rehabilitation at University Health Network, and more. GoodLife is also active in Canadian communities, participating in hundreds of community events annually.

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest overall in the world. With almost 500 Clubs from coast-to-coast, over 11,000 employees and more than 1.5 million members, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of 1 in 25 Canadians every day. The GoodLife group of clubs includes: GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, and ÉconoFitness.

