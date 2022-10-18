GoodLife Fitness supports education for Indigenous youth through Indspire scholarship

Call for applications open to Indigenous youth interested in health and fitness careers

LONDON, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's largest fitness company has partnered with Indigenous national charity Indspire to create The GoodLife Fitness Bursary for Indigenous Students – a program that will support Indigenous youth across Canada.

The bursary will be awarded to Indigenous students studying in the field of health, fitness, or physical activity in a post-secondary institution in Canada. The new program supports Indspire's commitment to investing in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and represents a broader effort to deliver more programs and resources to Indigenous students. The collaboration will directly help Indigenous students pursue higher education by addressing financial barriers.

"There are so many career opportunities in the fitness, sports and recreation and wellness industries for people with the right training," says Dwayne Smith, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at GoodLife Fitness. "Our hope is that this bursary will open more doors and create more educational opportunities for Indigenous youth across Canada."

The GoodLife Fitness Bursary for Indigenous Students will provide $25,000 in awards over the next five years. Two students will be awarded per year, and students will be selected from a range of provinces and territories across the country.

"The GoodLife Fitness Bursary represents a significant new opportunity for Indigenous learners to pursue their education in sports, fitness, and wellness-related fields of study – and, ultimately, to enter their chosen careers in these industries," said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "We are pleased to be working with GoodLife on this important initiative to overcome barriers and help First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students prepare for fulfilling careers."

The call for applications for The GoodLife Fitness Bursary for Indigenous Students is open until November 1, 2022. The bursary is available to students from any Indigenous affiliation studying Health and Physical Education/Fitness, Kinesiology, Exercise Science, Physical Fitness Technician, or Sports and Fitness Administration/Management at an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada.

Applications and detailed eligibility requirements can be found at www.indspirefunding.ca/goodlife-fitness.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada. www.indspire.ca

About GoodLife Fitness

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. Founder and CEO David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. With almost 10,000 employees, more than 900,000 members, and 200+ Clubs, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

