Legendary indoor fitness race comes to Canada, adds a second day

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, today announced GoodLife Fitness as its official title sponsor for HYROX Toronto 2024 , the first ever HYROX indoor fitness race in Canada happening October 5 and 6, 2024 at Enercare Centre. GoodLife's sponsorship unlocks an extra date for the previously sold-out competition, creating capacity for 9,000 competitors and 10,000+ spectators.

GoodLife Fitness named title sponsor for HYROX Toronto 2024 (CNW Group/GoodLife Fitness)

GoodLife members and employees will have special access to the HYROX Toronto events with a member lounge and other promotional programs. GoodLife will sponsor athlete communications and pre-race check-in, as well as event rankings, individual results and finisher certificates.

"As Canada's largest fitness club chain, GoodLife offers the widest selection of training programs, amenities and equipment to train for HYROX, including strength, functional, and cardio equipment, Turf Zones for sled pushes, REGYMEN classes and more," said Tammy Brazier, senior vice president of marketing, partnerships & external relations with GoodLife Fitness. "Our Associates and Members are already training for HYROX, so it was a huge opportunity to be able to bring the event to Canada and open the door for more competitors and spectators to join this mass participation fitness event. HYROX is truly an event for all ages and abilities."

HYROX chose to work with Canada's largest fitness chain for its first Canadian event because of GoodLife's network of well-equipped clubs and its huge member base across Canada.

GoodLife Fitness is an amazing partner for us as we continue to build our presence in Canada, a household name with over a million members at all levels of fitness, said Douglas Gremmen, managing director, HYROX USA & Canada. "As a mission-led business that aims to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy life we knew from our earliest conversations that we were aligned not just as partners but in our respective philosophies."

HYROX combines both running and functional workout stations, where participants run 1km, followed by 1 functional workout station, repeated eight times. This race format remains consistent across the globe, enabling global leaderboards and a cumulative World Championships at the end of each race season. HYROX athletes aged 16-89 can compete at their own pace. Participants do not have to qualify or meet entry criteria to take part, and there are no cut-off times.

Race Tickets: Tickets for HYROX Toronto go on sale June 29 at 8 a.m. EST. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up on the waitlist before that date at HYROX Toronto | HYROX.

Location: Enercare Centre in Toronto's Exhibition Place (1-100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto)

Date: October 5 and 6, 2024

Ticket Price: Singles: CAN $ 150

Doubles: CAN $ 140

Relay: CAN $ 60

About HYROX:

HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition on earth. HYROX connects the world's training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience. www.hyrox.com

About GoodLife Fitness:

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become the largest chain of fitness clubs in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. Founder and CEO David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. Membership to GoodLife Fitness gives access to clubs, amenities and virtual workouts that help to achieve this purpose. With hundreds of clubs from coast-to-coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

