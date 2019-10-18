GoodLife Fitness and CFLPA Career Academy Announce New Career Transition Partnership for Players

"GoodLife Fitness is thrilled to partner with the CFLPA, another authentically Canadian organization, and provide new opportunities for their highly-skilled members to further their post-football careers," Alana Free, Vice President of People and Culture. "The teamwork, passion, and self-discipline required from a professional athlete, as well as the years of training at elite levels, will surely make these individuals highly-desirable candidates for numerous roles within our large and diverse team of over 12,000 Associates."

The program is free to any CFLPA member registered with the Career Academy. It will allow players to learn about various roles, requirements, and career paths directly from GoodLife's team. Many CFLPA members already work within the fitness industry and could make use of this new exciting opportunity.

"By connecting our Career Academy membership directly with Canada's largest fitness company – we are setting them up for success. Our goal is to provide CFL players with opportunities to continue flourishing professionally, and by matching our membership's skills with a fantastic partner in GoodLife – we are confident that goal is one step closer!" said Jeff Keeping, CFLPA President.

Established in 2016, the CFLPA Career Academy is a resource provided to all interested CFLPA members aimed at assisting in career development outside of professional football. With more than 170 members currently registered with the Career Academy, over 25% of the players in the CFL are now actively preparing for their careers after football with us.

An introductory webcast hosted by the CFLPA Career Academy, GoodLife Fitness, and all interested Academy members is scheduled at 1:00 PM Monday, October 21st, 2019, to officially launch the new partnership.

About GoodLife Fitness

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest overall in the world. With almost 500 Clubs from coast-to-coast, over 12,000 employees and more than 1.5 million members, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of 1 in 25 Canadians every day. The GoodLife group of clubs includes: GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, and ÉconoFitness.

About the CFLPA

The Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Since 1965, the Association has worked to establish fair and reasonable working conditions while protecting the rights of all CFL players. In addition to negotiating and enforcing the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the CFLPA provides a variety of member services, builds corporate and community partnerships and works diligently for the betterment of its membership.

SOURCE GoodLife Fitness

For further information: Jacob Dearlove, GoodLife Fitness, jacob.dearlove@goodlifefitness.com, 519-281-6392; Jason Langvee, CFLPA Office, j.langvee@cflpa.com, 1-800-616-6865

Related Links

http://goodlifefitness.com

