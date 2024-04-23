GOODBYE HIGH SCHOOL, HELLO HIGH FASHION! CORUS' ORIGINAL SERIES GEEK GIRL DROPS EXCLUSIVELY ON STACKTV IN CANADA MAY 30

The Full 10-Episode Season of the Young Adult Series Will be Available to Stream On Demand May 30 on STACKTV

For additional photography and press kit material visit HERE

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/49MHOku

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's Geek Girl (10x30) hits the streaming runway as the highly-anticipated new series debuts May 30 exclusively on STACKTV , Corus' premium multi-channel streaming service, in Canada. Based on the beloved, best-selling YA novel by British author Holly Smale, the live-action adaptation of Geek Girl is a co-production between Aircraft Pictures and RubyRock Pictures, with creative support from Corus Entertainment's Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children's animated and live-action content. The series was filmed in the UK and Ottawa last summer.

Geek Girl (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

The coming-of-age series follows sixteen-year-old Harriet Manners, whose life is turned upside down after she is thrust head-first into the world of fashion. Tightly wound agents, reclusive designers, impossibly high heels, and a cute supermodel boy with a great smile — socially awkward Harriet has no idea what she's in for. Emily Carey (House of The Dragon, Wonder Woman) stars as Harriet. The all-star cast also includes Emmanuel Imani (Riches, The Wheel Of Time) as Wilbur Evans, Sarah Parish (Industry, Stay Close) as Jude Paignton, Liam Woodrum (Love In Zion National) as Nick Park, Tim Downie (Outlander, Paddington) as Richard Manners, Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim, Jemima Rooper (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin) as Annabel Manners, Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation, The Wheel of Time) as Yuji Lee, Daisy Jelley (London Kills) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright and introduces Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey.

Modelled after Smale's personal story, Harriet's character is an innovative take on neurodivergent representation. Geek Girl champions being different, while challenging the traditional assumptions of what people who occupy glamorous spaces are like.

"The story of Geek Girl resonates with many people. High school is often a place of constant struggle for acceptance and Holly Smale offers a unique perspective on the experience," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President of Broadcast Networks for Corus Entertainment. "We're proud to deliver this Corus Original on STACKTV – the perfect streaming home for this binge-worthy series – which will not only engage fans of the novel but introduce this heartwarming story to new fans across Canada."

Declan O'Dwyer (Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Merlin, and Flowers In The Attic: The Origin) is the series director. Lead writer Jess Ruston joined forces with Sameera Steward, Sarah Morgan, and author Holly Smale to adapt the best-selling novel from page to screen, with additional material written by Zoë Rocha and Georgie Armour. The show is creatively produced by Zoë Rocha for RubyRock Pictures and by Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen for Aircraft Pictures. Nelvana is distributing the series internationally.

Following the premiere on STACKTV, Geek Girl will also air on Corus' iconic kids' channel, YTV, in Canada this September.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Follow Corus PR on X: @CorusPR

Follow STACKTV on X: @stacktv

Follow STACKTV on Instagram: @stacktv

Follow STACKTV on TikTok: @stacktv

Follow STACKTV on Facebook: facebook.com/stacktv

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca .

About Aircraft Pictures

Established in 2005, Aircraft Pictures is an Academy Award® and Emmy® nominated producer of scripted content for kids, families and young adults. Based in Toronto, with an office in Los Angeles, the production company was founded by Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen. In 2022, Aircraft joined forces with media leader Corus Entertainment. Select credits include the animated series SUMMER MEMORIES, now airing on Roku, Family Channel, Amazon Prime and other platforms internationally: the sci-fi series CIRCUIT BREAKERS for Apple TV+, produced with Cottonwood Media; the tween comedy POPULARITY PAPERS produced with WexWorks Media in association with BBC Studios; the animated theatrical feature film THE BREADWINNER – nominated for an Academy Award® and Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film and winner of the Los Angeles Film Critics Award and Annie Award for Best Independent Animated Feature; five seasons of the Canadian Screen Award-winning and Daytime Emmy®-nominated Hulu Original series HOLLY HOBBIE; three television movies based on the BRUNO & BOOTS book series by YA fiction icon Gordon Korman; and twenty-six episodes of the Kidscreen Award-winning single-camera family comedy RAISING EXPECTATIONS starring Molly Ringwald and Jason Priestley. Upcoming productions include the series GEEK GIRL – co-produced with RubyRock Pictures for Netflix and YTV; the K-Pop tween drama GANGNAM PROJECT produced with Pillango Productions in association with CBC Kids and CBBC; and the feature film YOUNGBLOOD, based on the original MGM film of the same name. For more information, please visit www.aircraftpictures.com.

About RubyRock Pictures

Founded by Zoë Rocha London-based, high-end scripted production company RubyRock Pictures most recently produced GEEK GIRL for YTV/Netflix starring Emily Carey, Emmanuel Imani, Tim Downie and Sarah Parish. Prior to setting up RubyRock, Zoë was founder and Creative Director at LittleRock Pictures developing and producing shows including Ch5 and Netflix's hit series BORDERLINE and the International Emmy Award nominated Sky/Showtime original series URBAN MYTHS. BORDERLINE is being remade for the US by Nick Kroll's (THE LEAGUE, BIG MOUTH) production outfit Good at Business and Entertainment 360 with Zoë Executive Producing the project. Zoë also served as creative EP on the series from A+E Studios FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC: THE ORIGIN. Based on the long running series of bestselling novels by VC Andrews, the show stars Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew and Kelsey Grammer. On its release it was the #1 most watched cable series in the US. With an ambition to create unorthodox, bold content for global audiences – RubyRock is in development with companies including A+E Studios, Sony Television Pictures and Corus Entertainment. RubyRock is also due to go into production this year on MR SMITH the debut feature from writer/director Declan O'Dwyer (Miss Scarlett & the Duke, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin).

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 5,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Ashley Holder, Publicity Coordinator, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.5273, [email protected]; Stacey Grimshaw, Senior Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, [email protected]