Minister Steven Guilbeault announces funding for festivals in the Estrie region

ORFORD, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Since March 2020, Canadians have had very few opportunities to attend arts and cultural gatherings due to closures, cancellations and postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The arts and culture sector was hit particularly hard, and the Government of Canada is proud to find solutions to today's challenges and to help the regional festivals that provide us with extraordinary experiences.

During his visit to the Orford Music Festival in the Estrie region, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $156,900 in funding for five festivals in Estrie that have already taken place or will be held this summer.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

For more information, consult the list of recipient festivals in the information table.

Quotes

"Our festivals help build strong, vibrant, prosperous communities. Artists and other cultural stakeholders have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in festivals in the beautiful Estrie region gives organizations the opportunity to continue their work and gives residents a chance to attend entertaining shows. Thank you for making Estrie a destination of choice!"

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today's announcement is wonderful news for the people of the Eastern Townships, who have once again started to enjoy their favourite shows and festivals. I am pleased that our government recognizes the importance of the cultural sector for communities in the regions, and is investing so much to ensure its vitality."

—Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament (Brome–Missisquoi)

Quick Facts

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Data Tables

Organization Name Project Name Approved Amount 2021–2022 Program Orford Music Orford Music Festival $65,000 CAPF* Association des artistes Georgeville–Fitch Bay Festival des arts Georgeville/Fitch Bay $7,900 BCAH** Centre d'art Rozynski Arts Centre Céramystic $34,500 BCAH** Festival des gourmands Val-des-Sources Festival des gourmands Val-des-Sources $19,800 BCAH** ShazamFest ShazamFest $29,700 BCAH**

* Canada Arts Presentation Fund ** Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (Media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

