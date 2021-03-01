Good Earth Coffeehouse sets sights on abandoned coffee shops

Good Earth has retained Stan Boniferro, Managing Director of Stabon Enterprises, and a respected leader in retail leasing in Canada, to work with landlords and developers in identifying sites suitable for conversion to Good Earth Coffeehouses. Focus will be on sites with proven performance, in-place infrastructure, and opportunity for future growth. Sites selected will create opportunities for Good Earth and its franchisees to grow, prosper, and serve the needs of communities.

The new sites also create opportunities for investment and lifestyle changes. Gerry Docherty, President and COO of Good Earth says "This unique opportunity in a competitive landscape offers excellent partnership possibilities for investors looking for multi-unit franchises and for single-unit owner operators alike. The pandemic has awakened people's desire to be in greater control of their lives, something that franchising with Good Earth has to offer."

Good Earth Coffeehouses offer ethically sourced coffee and fresh food served in an inviting coffeehouse environment. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has grown to 45 locations - from Victoria, BC to Montreal, QC, in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec - and remains true to the original mission...to be a coffeehouse with good food.

