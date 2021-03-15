Good Earth Coffeehouse seeks investors for multi-unit franchise expansion in Greater Toronto Area and beyond

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Good Earth Cafes Ltd. headquartered in Calgary, AB, is seeking people interested in multi-unit franchising to accelerate acquisition of abandoned Starbucks location throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and beyond. Good Earth welcomes interest from both successful individual businesspeople and groups who want to seize this unusual market opportunity.

"The ideal candidates are entrepreneurial in their appetite for success and at the same time understand the benefits of being part of a successful brand and the economies of scale that come with it," says Gerry Docherty President & COO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd. "They want a faster ROI and want to hit the ground running with multiple locations in a very short time frame."

Good Earth recently announced it has set its sights on acquiring locations across Canada abandoned by Starbucks, leaving coffee lovers high and dry in many communities. Starbucks has closed scores of coffee shops in the GTA in 2020-2021. As a Canadian company, Good Earth sees this as an opportunity to bring their community-minded coffeehouses to more Canadians.

"While other brands are shrinking, we are stepping up to serve communities. We believe the human interaction that takes place in our coffeehouses is valuable – as valuable as the ethically sourced coffee and fresh food we serve," says Michael Going, Founder and CEO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd.

Focus will be on pairing sites with proven performance, in-place infrastructure, and opportunity for future growth with exceptional candidates who are aligned with the Good Earth Coffeehouse brand and values.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has grown to 45 locations - from Victoria, BC to Montreal, QC, in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Wendy Winder, National Director of Marketing, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-860-6603, [email protected]

Related Links

www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com

