Good Earth Coffeehouse ramps up Canadian expansion

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Earth Cafes Ltd. headquartered in Calgary, AB, has rapidly expanded their nationwide brand with no signs of slowing down. Emerging from the pandemic, Good Earth announced a partnership with Indigo Books. Now, Good Earth is set to open new community-minded coffeehouses.

"We are so pleased to be growing and reconnecting communities with exceptional coffee and fresh food served a social hub," says Nan Eskenazi, founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd. "We believe the human connection and interaction that takes place in our coffeehouses is valuable – as valuable as the coffee and food we serve."

Earlier this year Good Earth unveiled their contemporary café design inspired by earthy tones and natural textures creating an inviting coffeehouse for guests to gather. Since the launch of their new design, Good Earth has opened locations throughout western Canada including former Starbucks locations at Sunridge Mall in Calgary and Lawson Heights in Saskatoon. To date, the brand also opened in The Maclaren in Edmonton, and at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

The company's continued expansion includes a growing presence in new markets. Good Earth has confirmed openings of new coffeehouses in various markets including:

Opening in 2022 and Q1 2023

Chapters - Chinook in Calgary, AB opening in November 2022

Indigo - Signal Hill in Calgary, AB opening in November 2022

Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, AB opening in November 2022

Indigo – Fairway in Kitchener, ON

Indigo - Shawnessy, in Calgary, AB

Chapters - Westside in Edmonton, AB

The Bridge in Calgary, AB

University of Toronto in Toronto, ON

Yonge & Wellesley in Toronto, ON

Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, ON

Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, ON

Bay Centre in Victoria, BC

Victoria General Hospital in Victoria, BC

Additional Openings in 2023

Indigo and Chapters stores in Winnipeg, MB; Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, and Cambridge, ON; Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park, AB; Halifax, NS, and Vancouver, BC.

SickKids Hospital in Toronto, ON

Good Earth's expansion continues to create ownership opportunities for single and multi-unit franchisees. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down- to-earth attitude. Good Earth has grown to 50 locations across Canada and remains true to the original mission...to be a coffeehouse with good food.

