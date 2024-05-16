Good Earth Coffeehouse Partners with Warren Smagaren Consulting to Drive Strategic Real Estate Expansion in Ontario

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse, a leading Canadian coffee chain known for its commitment to sustainability and community, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Warren Smagaren Consulting to fuel their real estate expansion plans, primarily in Ontario. This collaboration will focus on key sectors including Colleges, Universities, Hospitals, as well as traditional retail spaces within large Office Complexes, Street locations, Power Centres/Malls, and Strip Plazas.

Warren Smagaren Consulting brings a wealth of expertise in real estate development and strategic planning, making them an ideal partner for Good Earth Coffeehouse's ambitious growth plans. In addition to identifying prime locations for expansion, Warren Smagaren will also play a crucial role in sourcing Area and Master Developers in Ontario to facilitate franchise growth, while spearheading strategic initiatives on behalf of the company.

"Partnering with Warren Smagaren Consulting marks a significant step forward for Good Earth Coffeehouse as we accelerate our growth trajectory in Ontario." Says Michael Going, Founder and CEO of Good Earth Coffeehouse "Warren's extensive experience and deep understanding of the Ontario market will be instrumental in guiding our grow strategy, particularly in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and retail. We look forward to creating meaningful connections with communities across Ontario, bringing our unique coffeehouse experience to even more Canadians."

Good Earth Coffeehouse remains committed to its core values of sustainability, quality coffee, and community engagement, and this partnership with Warren Smagaren Consulting reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to customers while fostering growth opportunities in the dynamic Ontario market.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Warren Smagaren Consulting:

Warren Smagaren Consulting is a leading real estate consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, development, and expansion initiatives. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions to clients in the commercial real estate sector, Warren Smagaren Consulting brings decades of industry experience and expertise to every project.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, 403-294-9330, [email protected]