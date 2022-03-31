Good Earth Coffeehouse partners with Indigo

Mar 31, 2022, 15:43 ET
Canadian coffee franchisor believes in communities.
CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Earth Cafes Ltd. headquartered in Calgary, AB, has partnered with Indigo, Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, to open coffeehouses in select locations across the country. Good Earth's reputation for creating community coffeehouses, serving quality offerings, and acting on environmental values align well with those of Indigo, making it a natural choice for the books-and-coffee relationship.
"We are so pleased to partner with a like-minded brand, one which values community and connectedness. We believe the social interaction that takes place in our coffeehouses is valuable – as valuable as the exceptional, ethically sourced coffee and fresh food we serve," says Nan Eskenazi, Founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd.
Good Earth has been selected to open initially in several locations across Canada, including in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.
"We're excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers," said Peter Ruis, President, Indigo. "With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit. Good Earth prides itself in being a community coffeehouse with good food, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers an opportunity to enjoy the space and connect with one another while they shop with us."
The new coffeehouses create opportunities for single and multi-unit franchisees. Good Earth Coffeehouses in Indigo's stores will leverage established and loyal customer bases and fill a need for a community gathering place. Good Earth Coffeehouses offer exceptional, ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food served in an inviting coffeehouse environment. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business.
The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down- to-earth attitude. Good Earth has grown to 50 locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec - and remains true to the original mission to be a coffeehouse with good food.
SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse
For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]
Share this article