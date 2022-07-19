Good Earth Coffeehouse Opens New Location Inside Lawson Heights Mall

Enjoy FREE Coffee All Day!

SASKATOON, SK, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse continues to grow as they announced the opening of their newest location on June 25th, 2022. The new coffeehouse is located within Lawson Heights Mall next to the east entrance. (Unit 8, 134 Primrose Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7K 5S6).

Come celebrate the Grand Opening on Friday, July 22nd with the official ribbon cutting at 11:30 am. Customers are invited to enjoy FREE brewed coffee all day, food & drink sampling and enter to win prizes.

"Our first experience with Good Earth Coffee House was at the River Centre location here in Saskatoon. John had a tea and of course a baked good while I had a decaf coffee and a muffin." Said Sharon Turner, owner, and operator of the location. "We were sold after that first experience; the baked goods were amazing and so was the decaf. It is really hard to find good cup of decaf and Good Earth did just that. When the opportunity opened at Lawson Heights we went all in, we love the products and what the brand does for Mother Earth. We are very proud to be part of the Good Earth family"

With a wide selection of exceptional coffees, cold hand-crafted beverages and fresh, wholesome food, Good Earth is excited to open its doors in Lawson Heights. Good Earth sources the highest quality coffee beans that are roasted slowly in small batches to bring out the best in every bean. Community relationships remain as much a cornerstone of Good Earth's brand as exceptional coffee and wholesome food, so they look forward to supporting and being a part of the surrounding community.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 40 locations throughout Canada. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary 1991. Founders, Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going, began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food (www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com).

For further information: Haley Poncsak, Director of Marketing, Good Earth Cafes Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-294-9330