Good Earth Coffeehouse Opens New Location At The MacLaren in Oliver

Enjoy FREE Coffee All Day!

EDMONTON, AB, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse continues to grow as they announced the opening of their newest location over the weekend. The new coffeehouse location is now open at The Maclaren within the Oliver District. (10147 124 St, Edmonton, AB T5N 1P5).

Come celebrate the Grand Opening on Friday, May 13th Edmonton councilor member Anne Stevenson and MLA David Shepherd will attend the official ribbon cutting at 10:45 am. Customers are invited to enjoy FREE brewed coffee all day, enter to win prizes and entertainment from 11:00am -2:00 pm and more.

Good Earth at The MacLaren reflects the company's completely refreshed coffeehouse design. Gerry Docherty President & Chief Operating Officer of Good Earth says, "We're very excited to be opening Good Earth within the Oliver community and look forward to the continuous expansion of our footprint with our newly announced Indigo Partnership where we will bring our coffeehouse experience to select bookstore locations in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, and St. Albert."

With a wide selection of exceptional coffees, cold hand-crafted beverages and fresh, wholesome food, Good Earth is excited to introduce customers in the Oliver District to their product offerings. Good Earth sources the highest quality coffee beans that are roasted slowly in small batches to bring out the best in every bean. Community relationships remain as much a cornerstone of Good Earth's brand as exceptional coffee and wholesome food, so they look forward to supporting and being a part of the Oliver community.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 40 locations throughout Canada. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary 1991. Founders, Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going, began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food (www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com).

For further information: Haley Poncsak, Director of Marketing, Good Earth Cafes Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-294-9330