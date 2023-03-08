Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors in downtown Victoria at the Bay Centre

VICTORIA, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) opens a new location in downtown Victoria at the Bay Centre. Known for their architecture and urban atmosphere, the Bay Centre has a mix of over 80 street front and interior shops covering an entire full city block. The newest Good Earth Coffeehouse will be a hub for thousands of people within the area providing a warm, inviting community gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

Good Earth at the Bay Centre is the second café for owner Dolores Reyes. "I consider the team at Good Earth to be my family and we are excited to expand our family in the Victoria community." –says Reyes, who lives in the Victoria community.

Good Earth is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

"The Bay Centre is thrilled to welcome Good Earth to our growing list of local businesses to service our dynamic downtown Victoria business, local and tourism community at large with a plethora of drink options and locally made fresh sandwiches and treats." - Darlene Hollstein, General Manager of the Bay Centre.

Good Earth is excited to host a grand opening event Saturday March 18th, the celebration includes free brewed coffee all day, live music, prizes, and food and beverage samples. The coffeehouse is located at the Bay Centre Shopping Centre's Fort Street entrance at 1150 Douglas Street, Victoria BC.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

