Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors at The Bridge in Bridgeland

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse opens a new location in Bridgeland at the newly developed Bridge apartments. This will be the company's 28th coffeehouse location to open within Calgary. The newest Good Earth Coffeehouse will be a hub for thousands of people within the area providing a warm, inviting community gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

"I'm very excited to bring Good Earth to the community of Bridgeland" says Aarti Singh, owner, and operator of Good Earth Coffeehouse Bridgeland. "I look forward to delivering our exceptional coffee and wholesome food to our new customers. I invite people to come in, take a comfortable seat and enjoy their coffee in a pleasant coffeehouse environment. Why drink your coffee anywhere else?"

Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee – inside and out. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth is excited to host a grand opening event Saturday, July 8th, the celebration includes free brewed coffee all day, live music, prizes, and food and beverage samples. The coffeehouse is located at 950 McPherson Square NE, Calgary. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]