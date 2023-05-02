Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors at Indigo Kitchener

KITCHNER, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) opens it's fourth Indigo location at Indigo Kitchener. The newest coffeehouse will provide customers a gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food as they enjoy their shopping experience.

"We are excited to join the Good Earth family," says Golam Mohiuddin and Ahsan Tutul, owners, and operators of Good Earth Kitchener. "It's important to us that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers, while also taking the time to build positive relationships in the communities they're part of and Good Earth does just that."

Good Earth is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee. The brand offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth is hosting a grand opening event Friday May 12th, and the celebration includes free brewed coffee all day, food tastings and live music. The coffeehouse is located at 225 Fairway Road South, Kitchener. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth focuses on creating a unique customers experience through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The brand remains true to their original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.:

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

