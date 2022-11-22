Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors at Chapters in CF Chinook Centre

Calgary born coffee franchise opens first location with Indigo

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) has opened its first location with Indigo at Chapters inside CF Chinook Centre. The newest Good Earth Coffeehouse will provide customers a gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food as they enjoy their shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Indigo and having started in Calgary it's a celebratory moment for our first retailer coffeehouse to open its doors in Calgary," says Nan Eskenazi, founder of Good Earth Coffeehouse.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at Chapters inside CF Chinook Centre, Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Good Earth Coffeehouse)

The community centered coffeehouse is proud to be locally owned and operated offering hand crafted drinks created from a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified, Organic, Fairtrade and Direct Trade coffees. Good Earth's extensive menu offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items that are prepared daily in their kitchens, created from fresh, wholesome ingredients.

"I'm beyond excited to be opening the doors of the café to not only Chapters customers and staff but to CF Chinook Centre and the surrounding community" says Fady Shaheen, owner and operator of Good Earth Chinook. "This location has been missing a gathering space where you can enjoy a coffee and I look forward to fulfilling that need while growing lasting relationships within the community."

Relationships remain as much a cornerstone of Good Earth's brand as exceptional coffee and good food. Good Earth looks forward to further contributing to the Calgary community. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.:

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs two annual national granting programs: the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.



To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]