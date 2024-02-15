Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors at 686 Bay St. in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse opens it's second location within the city of Toronto at 686 Bay St. The newest coffeehouses will provide guests with a warm, inviting place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

"We are excited to join the Good Earth family" says Zee & Rabeeah Biwani, owners and operators of Good Earth Coffeehouse at 686 Bay St Toronto "It's important to us that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers, while also taking the time to build positive relationships in the communities they're part of and Good Earth does just that."

Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees that are roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at 686 Bay St. is now open and excited to host a grand opening event Thursday February 22 with the official ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 1pm. The celebration includes live music, free brewed coffee all day and food tastings. The coffeehouse is located at 686 Bay Street, Toronto. For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

