Good Earth Coffeehouse opens first Indigo location

With over three decades of experience as a coffeehouse with great food, Good Earth has perfected the formula of creating a warm and inviting atmosphere where communities like to connect and meet. It was a natural fit for Good Earth's next move to be partnering with Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer.

"We are so pleased to be opening our first retailer location and being Calgary born it's only fitting to open our first location with Indigo at the Chapters in our home city," says Nan Eskenazi, Founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd. "We look forward to providing Indigo guests across the county with a place to gather and enjoy a cup of coffee and some good food."

Part of what makes Good Earth customers 'feel good' is the coffeehouse's commitment to the environment and community. Since it was founded in 1991, environmental responsibility has been part of the company's everyday mission. Good Earth serves a selection of coffees, including Rainforest Alliance Certified, and Direct Trade. As well, Good Earth proudly uses commercially compostable paper coffee cups and hot food containers.

"We're excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers," said Peter Ruis, CEO, Indigo. "With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit. Good Earth prides itself in being a community coffeehouse with good food, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers an opportunity to enjoy the space and connect with one another while they shop with us."

The opening of Good Earth's first Indigo location kicks off the start of a growing partnership with nearly twenty locations planned to open by spring 2023. Further expansion plans include new cafés opening in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Halifax, Winnipeg and Southwestern Ontario.

Good Earth's expansion continues to create ownership opportunities for single and multi-unit franchisees. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has grown to 50 locations across Canada and remains true to the original mission… to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.:

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs two annual national granting programs: the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.



To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

