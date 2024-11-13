Good Earth Coffeehouse Launches Festive Holiday Campaign with Seasonal Drinks and Gingerbread Families in Support of Local Communities.

Chocolate Orange Mocha – A rich blend of espresso, decadent chocolate, and candied orange, topped with optional whipped cream for a festive treat.

– A rich blend of espresso, decadent chocolate, and candied orange, topped with optional whipped cream for a festive treat. Gingerbread Caffe Latte – A creamy caffe latte sweetened with spiced gingerbread syrup, finished with optional whipped cream and a ginger cookie crumble for an extra holiday touch.

– A creamy caffe latte sweetened with spiced gingerbread syrup, finished with optional whipped cream and a ginger cookie crumble for an extra holiday touch. Butter Tart Eggnog Latte – A cozy combination of espresso and real eggnog, infused with flavors of toasted pecans, brown sugar, and a dash of cinnamon, creating a perfect holiday indulgence.

– A cozy combination of espresso and real eggnog, infused with flavors of toasted pecans, brown sugar, and a dash of cinnamon, creating a perfect holiday indulgence. Butter Tart Cold Brew with Cold Foam – House-made cold brew coffee with flavors of toasted pecans, spiced brown sugar, and cinnamon, topped with sweet, creamy cold foam for a refreshing, festive twist.

Over 30 Years of Community Giving

For more than 30 years Good Earth Coffeehouse's Gingerbread Family Program has been a cherished holiday tradition and this year, Good Earth Coffeehouse aims to sell a record 12,000 packages of gingerbread cookies to support local communities. From now until December 31st, for every package of gingerbread cookies sold, Good Earth Coffeehouse will donate $1 to local food banks, helping to provide meals and support families in need.

Each $9.75 package contains three freshly baked, soft, and chewy gingerbread cookies shaped as a "family"—a perfect holiday treat. The Gingerbread Families cookies are available at all Good Earth Coffeehouse locations across Canada.

Milk Alternatives Now Available at No Extra Charge

To further enhance the holiday season and beyond, Good Earth Coffeehouse is offering milk alternatives at no additional charge starting November 15th at all locations across Canada. Whether you prefer oat, almond, or soy milk, you can now enjoy your favorite beverages with your preferred milk substitute at no extra cost.

Good Earth Coffeehouse's Holiday seasonal drinks and the Gingerbread Families program are available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. For more information, or to find the nearest café, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsák, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]