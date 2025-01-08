Good Earth Coffeehouse Announces New Winter Drinks & Exclusive Rewards Offer

Praline Chai – A blend of Good Earth's signature spiced Chai with the sweet, nutty flavors of pralines, creating a warm and indulgent experience.

Praline Caffe Latte – A classic Caffe Latte made with rich espresso and enhanced with the sweet, nutty taste of pralines for a cozy, flavorful treat.

Iced Praline Chai with Cold Foam – A refreshing take on the spiced Chai, combined with praline syrup and topped with creamy cold foam for a cool yet comforting beverage.

In celebration of the launch of their seasonal drinks, Good Earth Coffeehouse is rolling out an exclusive offer for Good Earth Rewards members. From now until January 21st, 2025, rewards members can treat themselves to a complimentary medium-sized seasonal beverage at participating coffeehouse locations throughout Canada. Sign up for Good Earth Rewards by downloading the app or registering online at goodearthcoffeehouse.com/rewards.

Good Earth's winter seasonal drinks are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.



*Your choice of any medium winter seasonal beverage available to new and existing Good Earth Rewards members only. Offer valid from January 7 – January 21, 2025. Redeemable only at time of purchase, at participating Good Earth Coffeehouses. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not available through delivery. Limit one per person.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]