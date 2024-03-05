Good Earth Coffeehouse Brews Excitement for Spring Seasonal Drinks

The Lavender Latte blends Good Earth Coffeehouse's signature Caffe Latte with fragrant lavender and a delicate hint of vanilla syrup, transporting you to a realm of tranquility and delight with each sip. The Latte is served both hot and iced to suit every preference.

For those seeking a refreshing burst of flavor, the Strawberry Rose Cremosa is the ultimate springtime indulgence. Crafted with sparkling water, a splash of strawberry rose syrup, and topped with a float of cream, this drink captures the essence of the season in every sip.

Complementing the seasonal drink offerings is the Lavender Cranberry Scone, a timeless Good Earth classic elevated to new heights. Adorned with dried cranberries and drizzled with lavender icing, each bite of this delectable treat offers a harmonious blend of tartness and sweet with subtle floral notes.

Good Earth's spring seasonal drinks and baked goods are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]