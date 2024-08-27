Good Earth Coffeehouse Brews Excitement for Fall Seasonal Drinks with Free Drink Offer

Handcrafted with Good Earth's signature Cold Brew, spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with topped with creamy cold foam.

Chai Horchata

A warming blend of Good Earth's spiced Chai with oat milk and notes of cinnamon and brown sugar. Served Hot or Iced.

Horchata Caffe Latte

Rich espresso and creamy oat milk, spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar. Served Hot or Iced.

In celebration of the launch of their seasonal drinks, Good Earth Coffeehouse is rolling out an exclusive offer for Good Earth Rewards members. From now until September 10th, 2024, rewards members can treat themselves to a complimentary medium-sized seasonal beverage at participating coffeehouse locations throughout Canada. Sign up for Good Earth Rewards by downloading the app or registering online at goodearthcoffeehouse.com/rewards.

Good Earth's fall seasonal drinks are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

