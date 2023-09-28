Good Earth Coffeehouse Announces Strategic Partnership with Marcus & Millichap to Drive Nationwide Expansion

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Cafes Ltd. (Good Earth Coffeehouse), a Canadian coffee and sustainable community-focused brand, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, to further strengthen and expand the Good Earth Coffeehouse brand in Canada.

Good Earth Coffeehouse has engaged Marcus & Millichap as its national real estate representative to spearhead the search for prime locations to expand Good Earth Coffeehouse operations, spanning from Vancouver Island to Ontario. The company is actively in pursuit of spaces, typically around 1,500 square feet in size, to establish new coffeehouses. Additionally, Good Earth is open to exploring smaller sites, including opportunities for kiosks, in diverse settings such as street front locations, multi-use buildings, and shopping centers.

Ryan McLaughlin, based in Marcus & Millichap's Toronto office, has been appointed as the lead for this exciting venture, bringing his expertise in the Canadian real estate market to facilitate Good Earth Coffeehouse's strategic expansion plans.

"We are pleased to be selected for this assignment and look forward to working with Good Earth Coffeehouse in Canada to expand their brand through our firm's specialization, market knowledge and access to the industry's largest inventory of commercial real estate," said Mark Paterson, first vice president, broker of record in Marcus & Millichap's Toronto office.

Michael Going, CEO & Founder of Good Earth Coffeehouse, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Marcus & Millichap is a significant step towards realizing our vision of bringing the Good Earth Coffeehouse experience to even more Canadians. With our shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community, we are confident in our ability to find ideal locations for our coffeehouses and further enhance our brand presence nationwide."

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates a thriving network with by the end of this year over 60 coffeehouses and growing, spanning from the picturesque Victoria, BC to the vibrant city of Toronto, ON. Recent expansions have witnessed the brand making significant inroads out east, captivating new communities with its exceptional coffee, welcoming ambiance, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

As Good Earth Coffeehouse embarks on this exciting journey of growth and expansion with Marcus & Millichap, it continues to uphold its core values as a community-focused coffeehouse, serving exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses by the end of this year over 60 coffeehouses throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, leasing, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment, leasing and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $116.4 billion (CAD). For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.ca.

