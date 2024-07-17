The Players Tour Truck will give the best female golfers in the world access to elevated expertise and services that haven't been available in Canada, until now

WOODBRIDGE, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - As LPGA tournament play returns to Canada for the highly anticipated CPKC Women's Open, Golf Town is proud to announce the introduction of its state-of-the-art Players Tour Truck, which it will be debuting at the event. This landmark initiative in Canada will provide female golfers the opportunity to play at their highest level, with a central area on-site that provides access to elevated professional fitting and club services, an experience that has long been offered to their male counterparts at tour events, but rarely been available at women's events for the players and their teams.

"At Golf Town, from day one, we have been committed to promoting equality in our sport of golf," said Frederick Lecoq, Chief Marketing Officer at Golf Town. "By introducing our Players Tour Truck at the CPKC Women's Open, we are taking a significant step in providing female athletes with the expertise and resources to help them perform their best on Canada's greatest stage."

The Players Tour Truck will be available for all players throughout the duration of the CPKC Women's Open, which runs from July 23-28 at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, giving the athletes the same level of professional assistance that has traditionally only been available at men's tournaments. This initiative reflects Golf Town's dedication to enhancing the performance and overall experience of female golfers and embodies the retailer's commitment to achieving greater equality in golf. The Player Tour Truck activation is a highlight of a renewed multi-year partnership agreement with Golf Canada and the CPKC Women's Open.

"We are excited to welcome the new Players Tour Truck experience to this year's event and applaud Golf Town's impactful commitment to deliver a premium player equipment and servicing experience that will be easily accessible for the field of athletes competing for Canada's National Women's Open Championship." said Laurence Applebaum, Chief Executive Officer, Golf Canada. "We are also excited that our extended partnership continues to provide more viewing options for junior enthusiasts with the Brooke Brigade areas and Autograph Alley which will continue to bring the world's best LPGA Tour stars closer to young golf fans at the CPKC Women's Open."

The Golf Town Players Tour Truck is a mobile service unit equipped with the latest golf club technology and staffed by Golf Town Certified Master Club Fitters and technicians, offering some of the best expertise available in Canada. This truck will be stationed near the practice area at the CPKC Women's Open, offering a range of services including lie and loft adjustments, regripping, Foresight launch monitor rentals, shaft installations, repairs and more. By consolidating these services on-site at the women's tour event, Golf Town is ensuring that female athletes have equal opportunities to optimize their equipment and elevate their game.

"Golf Town is leading the charge in promoting equality and growth in women's golf across Canada, and I couldn't be more excited for myself and my fellow players to have access to the Players Tour Truck at this year's CPKC Women's Open," said Brooke Henderson, Golf Town Ambassador, two-time major winner, and Canada's winningest golfer.

Since 2017, Golf Town has remained a proud partner of the CPKC Women's Open through their Brooke Brigade initiative, which unites junior golfers across the country around a shared passion for the sport and to support Golf Town Ambassador and Canadian Professional Golfer Brooke Henderson. Through the Player's Tour Truck, Golf Town is ushering in a new age of inclusion and opportunity for women and girls by setting a new standard for the game of golf in Canada.

