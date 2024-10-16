Golf Town hosted the 400some at The Club at Bond Head, just north of Toronto, on Sunday October 6th.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Golf Town, Canada's preeminent golf retailer, is committed to breaking down barriers and furthering its mission to encourage all Canadians to Come Out and Play. To continue to drive this mission forward, Golf Town launched the 400some – the largest foursome of all time. The 400some, as the name suggests, featured 400 golfers from all backgrounds and walks of life, teeing off together at The Club at Bond Head on October 6th. Nothing quite like it had ever been attempted before, and the chaos was glorious to behold.

400 golfers play a single hole at the same time, setting a new world record and proving golf is for everyone. (CNW Group/Golf Town)

Golf Town partnered with Erik Anders Lang and Random Golf Club, which prides itself on being the world's most inclusive golfing community, to bring the event – the largest ever of its kind – to life.

The 400some featured Golf Town ambassadors like Lisa Longball, and was an exhilarating introduction to golf for many attendees, most of whom entered to attend via a nationwide contest.

"The idea for the 400some is crazy and beautiful. Golf needs new ideas like this to get more people out and swinging, regardless of their age, background or ability," says Lang. "We couldn't be more excited about bringing this to life with Golf Town and helping Canadians build their golfing communities."

Golf has long been viewed as an exclusive sport rife with all kinds of barriers. Cost and access are key issues impacting the number of players who take up the sport in Canada and beyond. On top of that, golf is uniquely daunting for new players, with a bounty of unwritten rules and expected etiquette.

To help demonstrate that golf is a sport for everyone, Golf Town invited those new to the sport and partners like ParaGolf Canada, Black Women Golfers, SAP Tee Up 4 Success, and the Tamil Golfers Association. The players (all 400 of them) teed off for one hole together as the world's largest ever scramble, which reinforced for many in attendance the power of community in the sport of golf.

"Golf Town believes creating memorable experiences like the 400some will inspire more Canadians to come out and play. We were thrilled with the positive energy and fun we felt throughout the day, in an environment where everyone was welcome and part of the golf community," says Frederick Lecoq, Chief Marketing Office at Golf Town. "Kudos to Erik, the Random Golf Club, and The Club at Bond Head for their trust and support in bringing to life this historic event."

Please click here for more images and videos from the event.

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 48 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including the new StudioX experience. Golf Town also provides expanded experiences like Golf Town Tournaments, powered by TournamentCaddie and delivers top golf content digitally through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town truly is Canada's Home of Golf. Golf Town is a banner under the Sporting Life Group umbrella, and is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About Random Golf Club

Founded by Erik Anders Lang, Random Golf Club is a U.S. based organization which prides itself on being the world's most inclusive golfing community. Random Golf Club is a global network of local golf enthusiasts with hundreds of thousands of followers across its social media platforms.

Related Links: www.golftown.com/the400some

SOURCE Golf Town

For further information or media inquiries: Matt Milne, PR Group Account Director, Rethink [email protected]