Golf Town brings best-in-class retail experience to the Rogers Charity Classic - offering exclusive gear and pro-level shopping to spectators

As the official merchandiser of the Rogers Charity Classic, Golf Town expands its presence in pro golf, delivering a world-class retail experience for fans and players alike

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Golf Town, Canada's leading golf retailer, is continuing its mission to grow the game by delivering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at one of Canada's premier golf events, The Rogers Charity Classic (RCC). As the official on-site merchandiser of Canada's only PGA TOUR Champions stop, Golf Town will bring its industry-leading retail expertise to fans, players, and the Calgary golf community during the tournament from August 11th to 17th.

This marks Golf Town's first-ever merchandising partnership with a Canadian professional tournament, and they're excited to bring their unique retail experience directly to where Canadian golf fans gather and shop. Fans can shop exclusive RCC gear, limited-edition products, top-tier golf apparel, and even catch in-store appearances from Mike Weir and other tour pros. This is all complemented by Golf Town's unmatched customer service and expert knowledge of the game, giving each golfer the confidence they can play their best.

"We see this as more than a retail opportunity – it's a chance to show how Golf Town can elevate the guest experience at Canada's top golf events, while supporting the growth of the game at every level," says Barry Williams, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Golf Town. "From seasoned pros to new fans, we're excited to bring our energy, expertise, and inclusive mission to the Rogers Charity Classic."

The partnership will also see Golf Town as the presenting sponsor of Blakes Women's Golf Day at the tournament, reinforcing the brand's commitment to supporting equality and inclusivity in golf. The shamble-style tournament features appearances from Golf Town ambassador Lisa Longball and rising stars in junior girls' golf, highlighting the importance of representation and access across all levels of the sport.

Golf Town is also distributing more than 400 tournament tickets through local community programs to introduce pro golf to even more Canadians. This includes giveaways with purchases at Calgary-area Golf Town stores, as well as ticket donations to organizations like First Tee Alberta and Kids Up Front Calgary.

"As Canada's only PGA TOUR Champions stop, it's only fitting to welcome our national golf superstore, Golf Town, as the official on-site merchandising partner of the Rogers Charity Classic," says Sean Van Kesteren, Executive Director of the Rogers Charity Classic. "Golf Town's commitment to providing an excellent customer experience mirrors the Rogers Charity Classic's commitment to creating memorable experiences for players and fans alike while benefitting hundreds of Alberta youth charities through our premier event."

This partnership marks an exciting moment for Golf Town as it brings its retail expertise to a new arena: pro golf. By delivering an elevated fan experience with exclusive gear, player appearances and premium apparel, Golf Town is creating new ways for Canadians to engage with the game they love.

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 48 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including its StudioX experience. Golf Town also provides expanded experiences like Golf Town Travel and delivers top golf content through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town is a banner under the Sporting Life Group umbrella and is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

