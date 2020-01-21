Golf Town and Canada's Winningest Professional Golfer Brooke Henderson Extend Their Multi- Year Partnership

Jan. 21, 2020, VAUGHAN, ON /CNW/ - Golf Town, Canada's largest golf retailer and Brooke Henderson, Canada's winningest professional golfer have announced today that they have extended their long-standing partnership to a three-year agreement. The 22-year-old Smiths Falls native, currently ranked eighth in the Women's World Golf Rankings, and the iconic Canadian brand will continue the work initiated in 2017 with the intent to grow the game of golf.

"I'm so excited to continue the journey I started with Golf Town three years ago and proud to be an ambassador for them as we continue to grow the game," says Brooke Henderson. "Golf Town's involvement in the game goes beyond just selling golf equipment; they are committed to bringing more juniors into the game and getting families to spend more time together. They have shown this to me firsthand by embracing my entire family and I'm excited to see what the future holds with this partnership."

Over the next three years, the Brooke Brigade – a movement, launched in 2017 by Golf Town, in collaboration with Brooke and her family – focused on growing golf initiatives for juniors. This group of juniors, who are Brooke's biggest supporters, will pursue its development, cheering for Brooke wherever she is competing. As well, meet and greet opportunities at various Golf Town locations across Canada will continue alongside different events at tournaments where Brooke is competing.

"Our plan is to paint the gallery in Brooke's red colours and show her our unwavering support," says Golf Town Chief Marketing Officer, Frederick Lecoq. "Her passion for the game, her stellar performances and also her accessibility have inspired golfers of all ages. Team Henderson is a Canadian family golf story and it's the perfect fit for Golf Town's vision as we pursue our collaboration. We are confident in our mutual goal, seeing more women and kids on the fairways."

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores throughout the country while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the broadest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love of the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology – truly your destination for everything golf. Golf Town is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and certain investment funds managed by Signature Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments Inc.

