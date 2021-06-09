Goldshore Virtually Closes The Market

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold developer, and acquired the Moss Lake Gold Project from Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., who is currently a strategic shareholder of Goldshore with a 30% equity position in the Company. Well-financed after having completed a C$25 million financing and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is well positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.