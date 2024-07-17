HAMILTON, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - An RCMP-led unit has dismantled a well-organized group that has been responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in the Hamilton, Caledonia, and Niagara regions. Cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs were allegedly being trafficked by this organization in the Golden Horseshoe area of Ontario.

The RCMP's Golden Horseshoe Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) launched an investigation in 2023 after uncovering evidence of a sophisticated drug trafficking network in the area. Arrests and warrants were executed in three rounds, starting in April 2024.

Police seized large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription pills. Police also seized multiple firearms, ammunition, ballistic vests, Canadian currency, and other items believed to be used to aid in the trafficking of high levels of narcotics. On top of that, several kilograms of suspicious substances have been sent to the lab to be tested for suspected narcotics.

Following the third round of warrants in late June, there are now 19 individuals who face charges for their involvement in this criminal operation.

All of these warrants / arrests were executed with the assistance from multiple tactical teams including Hamilton Police (ERU), RCMP (ERT), Niagara Regional Police (ETU), Halton Regional Police (TRU), Waterloo Regional Police (ERU), and OPP (TRU). Further assistance was provided by the Biker Enforcement Unit (OPP), and the Hamilton Police Major Drugs and Gang Unit.

*Photos of the alleged leaders and seized items are available on our website under News tab*

The alleged leaders of the group have been charged as follows:

Sean Bixby (41)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) 5(1)- Trafficking Methamphetamine

(CDSA) 5(1)- Trafficking Methamphetamine CDSA 5(1)- Trafficking Cocaine

CDSA 5(2) - Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic Cocaine

Proceeds of crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with court order (multiple counts)

David Langhorn (38)

CDSA 5(1)- Trafficking Methamphetamine

CDSA 5(1)- Trafficking Cocaine

CDSA 5(1)- Trafficking Oxycodone

CDSA 5(2) - Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(2) - Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2) - Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Oxycodone)

CDSA 5(2) - Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Ecstasy)

Conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic Cocaine

Proceeds of crime under $5,000

Possess counterfeit money

Fail to comply with court order (multiple counts)

Dwayne Smith (43)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine) X3

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Codeine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Oxycodone)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Psilocybin)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm X2

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited Firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device X2 (extended magazines)

Careless storage of a firearm X2

Tamper with serial of a firearm X2

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose X2

Proceeds of crime over $5000

Sixteen additional individuals are also facing charges. The full list is at the end of this release.

"I would like to thank all the investigators and our partners who contributed to this major criminal investigation. Organized crime groups use proceeds of drug trafficking to fund further criminal activity. These arrests make a positive impact for our community by closing off what had been a profitable operation that supported organized crime in southern Ontario."

- RCMP Inspector Henry Tillo, Officer-in-Charge, Golden Horseshoe CFSEU.

"Crime knows no borders, and neither does our commitment to fighting it. By partnering with our neighbouring police agencies, we are dedicated to investigating and disrupting organized crime. Together, we will ensure the safety and security of our communities."

-Supt. Martin Schulenberg, Investigative Services Division, Hamilton Police Service

"This investigation demonstrates the effective collaboration between the Canada Border Services Agency and its law enforcement partners. Together, we investigate and prosecute those who break Canada's laws and keep our communities safe."

–Christine Durocher, Southern Ontario Region Director General, Canada Border Services Agency

"This investigation demonstrates our commitment to working with our policing partners to ensure the ongoing safety of our community. We will continue to work together to send a clear message that these weapons and dangerous drugs will not be tolerated on our streets."

-Deputy Chief Todd Waselovich, Niagara Regional Police Service.

"The disruption of this organized crime group comes as a result of the partnership with our neighbouring police services and the RCMP. The Brantford Police understand these criminal networks extend throughout the province, and we remain committed to working together with our law enforcement counterparts to help prevent the distribution of illegal drugs and weapons."

-Inspector Grant Davies, Investigative Support Branch, Brantford Police Service

Fast Facts

The Golden Horseshoe CFSEU is a newly formed combined unit made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Hamilton Police Service, Niagara Regional Police Service, Brantford Police Service, Six Nations Police and the Canada Border Services Agency. CFSEU is responsible for collecting, investigating and circulating intelligence files on organized crime and other subjects that represent the highest threat to public safety in the Golden Horseshoe region of Southern Ontario.

The RCMP's core values guides our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence. We make use of technology and experience to keep our communities safe.

X (Twitter): @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

List of additional 16 accused and their charges:

Christopher Newton (40)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth) X2

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl) X2

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to order (multiple counts)

Unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless transport of a firearm

Brett Boyd (24)

CDSA 5(2)– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(2)– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Psilocybin)

Proceeds of crime over $5000

Unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon (extended magazines) X2

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Tamper with serial number of a firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Autumn Carroll (40)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(1)- Trafficking Cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic Cocaine

Proceeds of crime under $5000

Ryley Donnelly-Lavelle (26)

Conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine

Proceeds of crime under $5000

Terry Romano (34)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Codeine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Oxycodone)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless transport of a firearm

Tamper with serial number of a firearm

Fail to comply with order (multiple counts)

Zakhi Martin (19)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to order (multiple counts)

Unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless transport of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm in the motor vehicle

Fail to comply with order (multiple counts)

Jamie-Lee Baxter (37)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to order (multiple counts)

Unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless transport of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm in the motor vehicle

Charmain Smith (40)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

Shadrac Tshiunza (21)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

Jude Jenkins (61)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Codeine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Oxycodone)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless transport of a firearm

Tamper with serial number of a firearm

Patricia Romano (62)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Meth)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Codeine)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Oxycodone)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless transport of a firearm

Tamper with serial number of a firearm

Charles St. John (48)

CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Tracey Noble (46)

CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

William McCaffrey (48)

CDSA 5(2)- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Adam Carroll (38)

Assault Police Officer

Brandon Boyd (21)

CDSA 5(2)– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

CDSA 5(2)– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Psilocybin)

Proceeds of crime over $5000

Unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon (extended magazines) X2

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Tamper with serial number of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm in the motor vehicle

Further charges may be pending in relation to drug trafficking for multiple individuals involved with this group.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]