Gold Basin Resources Virtually Opens the Market

Gold Basin Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including the Gold Basin Project located in the Gold Basin Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, which comprises five mineral rights (2,389.34 acres) and 290 unpatented mining claims (5,280 acres), totaling 7,669.34 acres. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Gold Basin is led by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration, project development, capital markets and significant transactions. Gold Basin is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information visit: goldbasincorp.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday January 10, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Andrew Mendelawitz, Investor Relations, Phone: 1-778-650-5457, Email: [email protected]