Going for gold: AMI announces broadcast plans for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) unveiled its Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games coverage on AMI-tv and AMI-audio in partnership with CBC.

It all begins on Tuesday, August 24, with the Opening Ceremony coverage live from 6-10 a.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI-audio.

AMI will air a total of 45 hours of Paralympic coverage from CBC. All coverage will be accessible to audience members who are blind or partially sighted with live described video. The full broadcast schedule is available below.

"We can't wait to cheer on our Canadian Paralympic athletes," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "Thanks to this partnership with CBC, AMI-tv viewers and AMI-audio listeners get a front-row seat to the action."

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on AMI-tv and AMI-audio

Tuesday, August 24

6-10 a.m. ET - Opening Ceremony (Live)

3-5 p.m. local - Opening Ceremony (Encore, AMI-tv only)

7-8 p.m. local - Opening Ceremony (Prime Time Special)

Weekdays

3-5 p.m. local - Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Daytime (AMI-tv only)

7-8 p.m. local - Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Prime Time

Saturday, August 28

4-6 p.m. local - Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Daytime

10 p.m.-midnight local - Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Prime Time

Sunday, August 29

3-5 p.m. local - Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Daytime

Saturday, September 4

4-6 p.m. local - Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Daytime

Sunday, September 5

6-10 a.m. ET - Closing Ceremony (Live)

3-5 p.m. local - Closing Ceremony (Encore)

For more information regarding the 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC please visit: cbc.ca/tokyo2020.

Find AMI-tv and AMI-audio in your cable lineup.

Want even more Paralympic Games content on AMI-tv?

Tune in to Beyond the Field , Mondays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Beyond the Field examines important issues impacting the world of sport, specifically parasport. Hosts—and Paralympians—Greg Westlake and Travis Murao raise awareness and push the conversation forward through discussions with elite para-athletes, experts and coaches.

Stream episodes of Level Playing Field anytime on AMI.ca or the AMI-tv App for Apple and Android. Hosted by Paralympian Greg Westlake, Level Playing Field highlights and celebrates the power of sport by introducing audiences to the athletes, community groups, healthcare professionals and grassroots innovators who demonstrate a desire to help drive positive social change through sport.

Stream Evening the Odds, a documentary on gender equity in sport, with a specific look at the situation within para sport in Canada. We talk with researchers, coaches, industry experts and high-performance athletes to learn what needs to be done to make sport a level playing field for all genders.

Stream Paralympics Postponed: The Long Road to Tokyo. With the Tokyo Paralympic Games postponed until 2021, host Alex Smyth checks in with Canadian Paralympic athletes, trainers, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

