GoDaddy Spotlights Small Businesses Overcoming Obstacles in Renewed 'Unstoppable' Campaign

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, launched the second phase of its marketing campaign that highlights the unstoppable spirit of small business owners. The new campaign features three new Canadian small business owners who have overcome obstacles in their competitive industries, and aims to inspire other entrepreneurs with the tagline 'Don't Stop Being Unstoppable'.

Part two of the 'Don't Stop Being Unstoppable' campaign features Canada's fastest man and six-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse. Like professional athletes, small business owners have demonstrated dedication and perseverance through the many obstacles thrown their way – and many of them are unfortunately bracing themselves through a new season of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new public health measures and more lockdowns across parts of the country, small businesses who have struggled to stay afloat over the last two years continue to be impacted. Their perseverance comes with empowerment of online solutions whether through an online store, appointment bookings, marketing tools or simply the ability to communicate regularly with their customers.

"This campaign is an empowering tribute to the small businesses that make up our communities across Canada and the entrepreneurs that GoDaddy is honoured to support across the country," said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "The move to digitization by small businesses has helped them stay active and connected with their customers during these challenging times. At GoDaddy we're proud to support Canadian small business owners and entrepreneurs by offering easy and affordable ecommerce solutions, along with customer care guidance to help them continue to adapt and strengthen their presence online."

Meet More Unstoppable Small Business Owners

"Early on in the pandemic, Canadians were a bit wary of going to the dentist, but as we focused our efforts on expanded safety measures, we were able to communicate these procedures to our patients on our GoDaddy site, assuring them that our office was safe," said Dr. Dev Vohra a dentist in Burlington, Ontario. "Today, our operations function hand-in-hand with our GoDaddy website, which has improved efficiency for sharing information with patients, booking appointments and completing COVID-19 screening forms."

"My business could not have survived the last two years without my GoDaddy website," said Jasmine Branderhorst, founder of Toronto-based design and home goods store The Underline. "My website has kept the business alive through everchanging public health measures and a major shift in shopping habits across the country. Online shopping has never been more important and I'm grateful that GoDaddy has helped to make my ecommerce website so easy to build and operate, serving customers here in the Toronto area and across Canada."

"Canadians have never stopped craving pizza and it's been an honour to feed our communities in Brampton, North York and Etobicoke over the last two years," said Harpreet Banwait of Pizza Hub. "The pizza market got pretty competitive during the pandemic, so having a website with easy-to-use tools and powerful SEO capabilities has been super important to keeping us on page-one search results."

GoDaddy's suite of integrated products and services, including its Website Builder tool enables all comfort levels, helping Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals online. GoDaddy Website Builder offers a large selection of modern ready-to-go templates that suit unique business needs and includes built-in digital marketing tools, such as search engine optimization, and marketing content creation tools to help businesses grow online. Businesses can now sell their products on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay with GoDaddy Online Store, making it easier for small business owners to expand their offerings and find new customers to grow their business.

For Canadians interested in a more flexible advanced option, GoDaddy Managed WordPress is a streamlined, optimized hosting platform that helps customers build and manage a WordPress site, one of the world's most popular and user-friendly content management systems, with over 50,000 plug-in features and 10,000 themes available to help create a unique website for a business.

When Canadian small business owners and entrepreneurs need assistance along the way, GoDaddy Guides are available 24/7 through free phone support to answer questions and offer guidance.

About Burlington Dentist

Dr. Dev Vohra is a dentist in Burlington, Ontario offering a best-in-class patient experience. With more than 15 years of experience, Dr. Dev ensures every appointment is comfortable, relieves any discomfort and keeps patients smiling. Learn more at BurlingtonDentist.co.

About The Underline

The Underline is a Toronto-based design and home goods business founded by Jasmine Branderhorst. The brand delivers bespoke or ready-to-enjoy pieces that bring comfort, beauty and joy into peoples' homes. Learn more at TheUnderline.ca.



About Pizza Hub

Pizza Hub is a pizzeria created by Harpreet Banwait with Ontario locations in Brampton, North York and Etobicoke. Offering personalized taste and a variety of options, Pizza Hub pizzas are made with time-tested recipes and pair well with delicious sides. Learn more at PizzaHub.ca.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

