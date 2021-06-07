GoDaddy launches new features for ecommerce including integration with Amazon and eBay, and for publishing on Instagram, making it easier than ever to grow online

New integrations with Amazon, eBay and Instagram provides access to some of the world's most impactful online channels through GoDaddy Websites + Marketing

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that customers can now sell their products on Amazon and eBay through GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, making it easier for small business owners to expand their ecommerce store offerings and find new customers to grow their business. The new Marketplaces feature is especially timely as more Canadian small businesses sell online. For example, 68% more GoDaddy Canada customers with an online store were actively selling products during the first three months of 2021, versus the same period last year.

Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners can now sell their products on two of the world's largest online marketplaces, Amazon and eBay, through a single dashboard view. They can also now use Websites + Marketing to publish posts directly to Instagram, enabling them to easily promote their products and brand online.

Marketplaces Integration

The new Marketplaces feature combines GoDaddy's signature Websites + Marketing website builder with a suite of powerful ecommerce tools. Marketplaces enables business owners to list their inventory with a growing roster of retailers while using Websites + Marketing to manage orders and shipping across these platforms, all from one place. There are no additional add-ons or plug-ins needed.

Using their existing Websites + Marketing product catalogue, customers can list products with Amazon and eBay, with just a few clicks and everything is kept updated for them. All orders come into one place, so customers won't need to login to each marketplace to see what they've sold, what needs to be shipped, and what needs to be restocked. Finally, inventory is automatically adjusted and synced as orders are received, so customers don't need to worry about accidentally overselling out of stock items.

For HiTeckFix business owner Dan Au, GoDaddy Marketplaces has been a great opportunity to expand his business further. "When we were forced to close our physical doors last spring, our business had to look at other revenue streams. Since then, we've launched our online store," said Au. "Now with Amazon and eBay linked to our online shop, we're able to reach more customers than ever before and look forward to continuing to grow our ecommerce offerings."

Instagram Integration

In addition to Amazon and eBay integration, Websites + Marketing now enables customers to leverage the power of social networking to boost their business's online presence. Entrepreneurs can schedule, publish, and monitor their company's Instagram account from the Websites + Marketing dashboard.

This latest feature makes GoDaddy among the few to offer direct post publishing to Instagram, enabling entrepreneurs to easily create and manage all their social media sites from one place.

"While selling online has been a key driver of sales, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's never been more important to ensure businesses are set up for digital success," said Anne De Aragon, VP and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada. "With the integrations with Amazon, eBay and Instagram, we're excited to offer these powerful new features as part of our growing suite of ecommerce and digital marketing tools to ensure Canadian businesses can create a professional and unique online shopping experience to thrive in the digital economy."

Designed to be a single tool to manage an online and ecommerce presence, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing combines the power of a professional website, an online store, a digital marketing suite, SEO, and security protections, along with helpful customer support, all integrated together to help a business easily manage their online presence.

To find out more about GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, visit www.godaddy.ca.

