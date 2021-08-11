GoDaddy Features Canadian Small Businesses in New Campaign with Andre De Grasse

The campaign follows a challenging seventeen months of pandemic closures that pushed Canadian small business owners to their limits. Like professional athletes, small business owners continued to prove their strength and perseverance over the last year, and pushing through to the finish line as the country comes out of the crisis with more resilience than ever.

As Andre De Grasse represented Canada earlier this month, his grit, determination, and persistent spirit has been further inspired by these same qualities shared by the Canadian business owners he worked with on the GoDaddy Campaign.

"The strength these business owners have shown during the pandemic has been a source of inspiration for me this summer – and learning more about their personal stories gave me extra motivation to push even harder this season," said De Grasse. "I appreciate the support that fellow Canadians show me, and I encourage Canadians to support our local small business owners, alongside myself and GoDaddy."

"Through the launch of this next phase of our partnership with Andre De Grasse and our Canadian local GoDaddy customers, we want to celebrate Canadian small business owners, many of whom have struggled with pandemic closures, but adapted and still managed to come out on top to keep their businesses alive," said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "This past year necessitated a dramatic shift to online for businesses across the country, and we've been proud to offer our easy and affordable ecommerce solutions to help entrepreneurs and small business owners embrace the digital space."

Meet the Small Business Owners in the Campaign

"We've worked hard to build our social presence but when the pandemic began, having a website with GoDaddy allowed us to adapt to the rapidly shifting business landscape," said Stephany Rasmusson, baker and founder of Piñata Smash Cake. "We now sell our cakes directly online using GoDaddy Online Store and have our Instagram integrated into the website to showcase the beautiful cakes we create."

"With fitness studios closed for the majority of the last year, our website was crucial to staying engaged with our community," said Lisa Cowan, owner and instructor of Sol Studio Pilates. "It was amazing to team up with GoDaddy and Andre to highlight the strength of small business owners and the importance of resilience in athletics and beyond."

"As a family-run business for over 30 years, word of mouth has always been important to us," said John Macdonell, founder of Mac's Metalworks. "During the pandemic, we quickly realized that we needed a place to showcase the work we do to drive more business growth. Now, with our GoDaddy website, we've seen our business in a whole new light."

GoDaddy's suite of products and services, including its Website Builder tool, helps Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals online. GoDaddy Website Builder offers a large selection of modern templates that suit unique business needs and includes built-in marketing tools to help businesses grow. Businesses can now sell their products on Amazon and eBay through GoDaddy Website Builder, making it easier for small business owners to expand their ecommerce store offerings and find new customers to grow their business. When small business owners need help, GoDaddy Guides are available 24/7 through free phone support to answer questions along the way.

About Piñata Smash Cake

Piñata Smash Cake offers a unique twist to celebrating special occasions. The smash cakes are created with layers of chocolate and filled with an assortment of candy. Each one is a work of unique and edible art.

About Sol Studio Pilates

Sol Studio Pilates offers private training and a variety of Pilates classes to improve flexibility, muscular strength, endurance and also for rehabilitation. Both one-on-one sessions and classes are centered around the use of the Pilates reformer to positively impact one's health and wellbeing.

About Mac's Metalworks

Mac's Metalworks was founded by a father and son team striving to produce discerning and challenging metal work. With over 30 years of experience, their family's passion and experience brings customers' dreams to life.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca.

For more information, visit godaddy.ca

SOURCE GoDaddy

