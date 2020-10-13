GoDaddy Celebrates Canadian Small Business Owners By Making Them The Stars In New Marketing Campaign

GoDaddy teams up with Canadian Olympic Athlete Andre De Grasse to showcase Canadian small businesses

TORONTO, Oct 13, 2020 /CNW/ - GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its new marketing campaign profiling the inspirational stories of Canadian small business owners.

The campaign showcases how easy it is for small business owners to create an online presence with GoDaddy Websites + Marketing. For the campaign, GoDaddy partnered with real Canadian small business owners and customers to highlight their stories of success, showcased by Canadian Olympic athlete Andre De Grasse.

GoDaddy has always supported small business owners and entrepreneurs by providing them the tools and help they need to succeed online. This campaign speaks directly to the everyday entrepreneur and demonstrates how creating a website can help their ventures grow and succeed. GoDaddy Websites + Marketing pairs an easy-to-use website builder with a suite of marketing tools designed to help small business owners with little to no marketing know-how reach new customers and fuel business growth.

Meet the Small Business Owners

"My website is great for extending the reach of my business," said Karlie Ramlogan, owner of IS Training . "As a devoted GoDaddy customer for years, I was thrilled with the opportunity to be featured in their commercial. It is a great way to show small business owners like me how easy it is to get online."

"I want to show others how you can turn your doodles into art," said Anthony Stanberry, founder of Freeze DNA . "It has been great to offer virtual comic book drawing classes to people in Canada and around the world, especially over the past few months. My online store with GoDaddy is great -- it easily allows people to purchase products from my website and get started on their comic books."

"It was really inspiring to work with Karlie and Anthony on this campaign and learn more about what it's like to be a small business owner in Canada. And it helped me better understand why having a website is so crucial in today's environment," said Andre De Grasse. "Being Canadian, it is important for me to support local businesses and encourage others to do so too. It was also great working with GoDaddy, as they support so many small businesses and entrepreneurs by helping them get online, which is so important these days."

"This year, it was important for us to showcase real Canadian business owners who have seen success with their websites, and make them the stars of the campaign," said Anne de Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "With more businesses moving online, especially during these challenging times, we want to highlight how easy and affordable it is for small businesses owners to create an online presence using GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, to help drive growth for their venture."

About GoDaddy Websites + Marketing

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing helps Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals online. It offers a large selection of modern templates that suit unique business needs and includes built-in marketing tools to help businesses grow. With SEO integration, small businesses can increase site traffic by getting found more easily on Google and other search engines. When small business owners need help, GoDaddy Guides are available 24/7 to answer questions.

For more information, visit godaddy.ca/ and check out the full ad spot here.

Connect with GoDaddy on Facebook , Twitter & Instagram

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With over 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca .

About IS Training

IS Training is a mobile personal training service, inspiring strength in clients by training them to develop their physical ability and mental resiliency. Karlie comes from a background of mentoring and coaching individuals and small groups of people. She took that passion and experience and combined it with her love for fitness and healthy living. She has a heart for the whole person (body, mind, spirit) and she applies that to how she trains clients.

About Freeze DNA

Freeze Kids Comic Books offers learn to draw comic art books, that teach readers in four easy steps how to create comic art. They have illustrated and published over 20 learn to draw books that offer interesting stories and cool characters. Freeze DNA's mandate is to design, create and educate, offering some of the most innovative and compelling products and services pushing the limits of character development and creating an educational and diverse world for kids and teens alike.

SOURCE GoDaddy

For further information: Carly Eidelman, [email protected], 519-502-7806